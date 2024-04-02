Dr. Patti Fletcher Advocates for a Human-Centric Disruptive Revolution in WorkTech

"The loudest naysayers are the ones in your head...what will you say to them?" - Dr. Patti Fletcher Post this

As Dr. Patti Fletcher believes, the 'human' part of Human Resources has been missing and needs a reimagining and renewed emphasis and that employees are and should continue to ask for more. Without a strong, human-centered approach, businesses are missing a key element of their success.

Disruption – What it is and How it Needs to Change

According to Dr. Fletcher, disruption is when a status quo is inefficient, costs too much time and money, is ineffective in achieving goals, and is, most importantly, inequitable, and not positively serving the greatest number of people. These are the moments of realization that demand disruption.

During this empowering podcast, Dr. Fletcher will begin with the premise that being a disrupter can be scary, and even more so for women. "One reason women stay quiet is that we tend not to be listened to," she explains. "We have been conditioned to be perfect, not make progress; to do something because we have experience, not potential."

All disrupters must begin by taking their ego out of the equation and asking themselves:

What should the disruption be?

What could be different?

What could be better?

And learn to quiet the naysayers.

A New and Improved WorkTech Sector

When discussing HR and its role, Dr. Fletcher asserts, "Make no mistake that an HR department's job is to protect the company. But it is also to make sure you have the talent in place that you need to execute on the strategy. For that talent to be engaged— and we live in a world where the vast majority, maybe 85% to 90% of workers are pretty actively disengaged—that must have the tools they need." She stresses the importance of hiring not only for what an individual can do but also for who they are.

Dr. Fletcher and KJ Helms will discuss two different perspectives:

HR departments will focus on the question:

Do I have the talent I need to execute strategy?

Employees will ask:

What is it like to work here?

Am I enabled to do my job?

Am I free to create impact?

Is there an opportunity for connection and to create a team atmosphere?

The discussion will address how, while one definition of human capital is that it is the economic value of a worker's experience and skills and the direct impact an employee can make, this definition leaves the 'human' out of 'human capital' and is a narrow and single-minded vision of what it could be.

The 'human' part of 'human capital'—the employee—will focus on what they can bring to the table in terms of education, skills, competency, potential, connections, and ability to deliver results, while also wanting a more well-rounded experience and investment in their lifestyle. This increases generationally and will continue along this trajectory.

These changes can occur as HR continues to become less transactive (I do this, you do that) and more transformational (everyone has a purpose and can contribute).

Future of Leadership

In Dr. Fletcher's view of future leadership and HR effectiveness, the following must occur:

Leaders must have a growth mindset

Inclusion before diversity: get everyone to the table and then honor that each person's experience is different from the person they are sitting next to.

Each employee needs to feel that they belong versus being told they belong.

An investment in the learn, unlearn, relearn cycle

An approach to efficiency and effectiveness at the human level

They will go on to probe how HR departments can unlearn so they can then relearn the equity and human aspects of the WorkTech world, beginning by asking the "why" questions. Efficiency and effectiveness must be addressed at the 'human' level.

How WorkTech (HR) Must Evolve

Dr. Fletcher will address the unconscious bias that exists and ultimately must change. "Teaching in an if-then manner leads to unconscious bias and discriminatory behavior," she insists. "Change does not happen from the top down. People don't change when you tell them to, but when you enable them to. And the only thing that stops unconscious bias is decision interruption."

