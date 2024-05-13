Dr. Paul Vitenas, One of Houston's Top Plastic Surgeons is Hosting Injection Day on Saturday, May 18, 2024

Houston residents have the opportunity to enhance their natural beauty and combat the signs of aging with safe, effective treatments on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Hosted by Dr. Paul Vitenas one Saturday each month, he focuses on cosmetic injections, offering a range of treatments to suit patients' individual needs and aesthetic goals. With over 30 years of experience in the field, Dr. Vitenas is a renowned board-certified plastic surgeon, sought after for his expertise and commitment to patient satisfaction. This is a chance to benefit from his vast experience and innovative techniques.

Mark your calendars for May 18, 2024, because Dr. Paul Vitenas is hosting an Injection Day at Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique in Houston. This is a unique opportunity to be treated by Dr. Vitenas with Botox and dermal filler injections on the weekend, especially if you are too busy during the week. These treatments can rejuvenate your appearance and restore your youthful vitality. Whether you're interested in smoothing wrinkles, adding volume to your lips, or enhancing your facial contours, this once-monthly Injection Day will offer various treatment options designed to meet your needs. With Dr. Vitenas, you can trust that you're in good hands. His extensive experience and commitment to patient satisfaction have earned him numerous awards and recognition as one of the top plastic surgeons in Houston.

Types of Cosmetic Injections Offered

Botox Cosmetic/Xeomin

Botox Cosmetic or Xeomin is a non-invasive injectable treatment designed to alleviate early signs of facial aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles. They work by temporarily relaxing facial muscles responsible for expression lines, and smoothing facial wrinkles and lines by blocking nerve signals to targeted muscles. Common areas treated with Botox or Xeomin include frown lines, forehead lines, and crow's feet.

Dermal Fillers

Dermal filler injections are soft tissue fillers designed to rejuvenate a person's appearance without plastic surgery. Many of these are hyaluronic acid-based, while others are Poly-l-Lactic Acid or Calcium Hydroxylapatite fillers.

These FDA-approved dermal filler injections are used to restore lost facial volume, smooth lines, and enhance facial contours with minimal discomfort. Many patients choose injectable fillers to enhance their lips and restore volume to their tear troughs, correcting dark circles and under-eye hollows.

Juvederm

Juvederm is a long-lasting, injectable dermal filler made from naturally occurring hyaluronic acid. It is used to smooth wrinkles and severe facial folds, restore lost facial volume, and sculpt facial features. Juvederm uses cutting-edge Hylacross technology, providing the highest concentration of hyaluronic acid available in a smooth gel formula.

Restylane

The hyaluronic acid filler Restylane is designed to fill deep crevices, fine facial lines, and acne or trauma scars. It can also replenish volume in the lips, cheeks, and areas around the eyes. This treatment has remained popular among patients since its introduction in 1996.

Radiesse

Radiesse is a highly effective dermal filler that supports new collagen growth after it is injected. It is made from tiny, smooth calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) microspheres suspended in an aqueous gel. Radiesse is very versatile and can be used to eliminate dark hollows beneath the eyes, create defined cheekbones, correct aging hands, sculpt the jawline, and more. The benefits of Radiesse can last up to two years, potentially longer in some areas of the face.

Lip Augmentation

Lip augmentation using injectable dermal fillers can enhance the appearance of the lips, giving them a fuller and more captivating look. The hyaluronic acid in this filler creates increased lip volume, defines lip borders, and improves lip contours. Lip fillers provide a highly customizable solution, allowing for subtle enhancements or more noticeable transformations.

Benefits of Cosmetic Injections

Non-Surgical Solutions for Facial Aging

Cosmetic injections provide a non-surgical option for addressing facial aging, allowing for a less invasive alternative to traditional surgical procedures. They offer minimal recovery time, making them increasingly popular among individuals seeking cosmetic enhancements.

Customizable Results

One key advantage of cosmetic injections is their ability to provide customizable results tailored to each individual's needs and desires. Patients can choose from a variety of injectable treatments to achieve their desired outcome, whether subtle improvements or more dramatic transformations.

Minimal Downtime

Cosmetic injections require little to no downtime, allowing patients to resume their normal activities shortly after treatment. This makes them an ideal option for those seeking quick, effective solutions for facial aging without the need for a lengthy recovery period. The convenience of these injectable treatments makes them an appealing choice for busy men and women seeking instant results.

Dr. Paul Vitenas: Experience and Expertise

Over 30 Years in Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Paul Vitenas has been serving patients in the field of cosmetic surgery for more than 30 years, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to each treatment he provides. His dedication to excellence and innovation has led to his significant contributions to various medical and beauty publications, garnering attention from the medical community.

Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

As a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Vitenas has undergone extensive training and education in order to provide the highest level of care to his patients. His background includes graduating from Tulane University Medical School, where he later served as a Clinical Instructor. Additionally, he completed multiple residencies and fellowships in Maxillofacial, Craniofacial, and Cosmetic Surgery at institutions such as the University of Miami and in Paris, France, with globally acclaimed surgeons.

How to Contact Dr. Paul Vitenas

Dr. Vitenas' Saturday appointments are limited. If you're interested in scheduling an appointment for Saturday, May 18th, 2024, or scheduling a consultation with Dr. Paul Vitenas, you can contact his office at (281) 484-0088. Walk-ins are welcome for skincare services. However, to see Dr. Vitenas, patients must schedule an appointment.

Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique is located at 4208 Richmond Ave., Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77027.

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your natural beauty and restore your youthful appearance with the expertise of Houston's top plastic surgeon, Dr. Paul Vitenas.

