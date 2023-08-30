Dr. Peter Wilbanks Joins TD Tele-Doc Weight Loss in Virginia

The evolution to telemedicine for medical weight loss opens up access for so many more patients to be helped. It has been extremely well received and has been clinically effective as well. Tweet this

During the pandemic - with the help of innovative technology such as Remote Patient Monitoring and new classes of medications like Semaglutide - he quickly realized he could effectively treat patients remotely for weight loss, with the same tools and resources that he used in his traditional practice.

"The evolution to telemedicine for medical weight loss opens up access for so many more patients to be helped," said Dr. Wilbanks. "It has been extremely well received by patients and has been clinically effective as well."

The experience with COVID-19 and the evolution of technology were key drivers in developing the TD Tele-Doc Weight Loss platform.

TD Tele-Doc Weight Loss is a Privia Health Care Center serving the entire state of Virginia. TD Tele-Doc Weight Loss is also an in-network partner with almost all major insurance companies, from Aetna and Humana, to Cigna, Anthem, Optima Health, Tricare, Privia Health and Medicare.

TD Tele-Doc Weight Loss utilizes a range of FDA-approved medications to address various biological issues, including a mild appetite suppressant to help patients transition to a moderate caloric intake. Medical providers assist with assessing individual needs and creating a treatment plan best suited for each patient.

The company offers free consultations to Virginia patients. Call 866.783.5336 for more information and learn more about the genesis of TD Tele-Doc Weight Loss at tdteledocweightloss.com.

About TD Tele-Doc Weight Loss

The TD Tele-Doc Weight Loss program is a tele-health medical practice, associated with Privia Health Medical Group, specializing in preventative medicine and weight management. This system is designed to achieve lifelong health and wellness. Its weight loss program is research based and combines years of experience and groundbreaking advancements in technology with care-driven, medically guided lifestyle changes. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) makes possible many of the same services and tools patients experience in a conventional clinic. One of the advantages of the Tele-Doc program is that weekly virtual visits are conveniently conducted in the privacy of each patient's own home, office or personal space.

Media Contact

Patricia Turner, TD Tele Doc Weight Loss, 1 866-783-5336, [email protected], https://tdteledocweightloss.com/

SOURCE TD Tele Doc Weight Loss