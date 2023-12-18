Dr. Philippe Smith Co-Hosted 2023 AMOSO's Annual General Assembly

L'Association des Médecins Omnipraticiens du Sud-Ouest hosted its Annual General Assembly, co-hosted by Dr. Philippe Smith.

SALABERRY DE VALLEYFIELD, QC, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L'Association des Médecins Omnipraticiens du Sud-Ouest (AMOSO) held its Annual General Assembly, co-hosted by AMOSO Vice President Dr. Philippe Smith and President Dr. Sylvain Dufresne. This exclusive event, intended for AMOSO members, was held on the 23rd of November at Manior Grant. Nearly 100 distinguished physicians are expected to attend this flagship meeting.

The day-long conference began with a Continuing Medical Education (CME) congress, meticulously curated and hosted by Dr. Kaho Tong. This congress was designed to foster professional development and deliver the latest insights in medical specialties.

"As we convene for this year, it provides a time of reflection and anticipation. We're not just sharing knowledge and insights, but shaping the future of healthcare in our region," says Dr. Smith. "This assembly is a testament to our collective commitment to excellence in medical practice and our dedication to the continual improvement of patient care. I look forward to engaging with my esteemed colleagues and fostering a dialogue that will lead to innovative solutions and advancements in our field."

Highlighting the event, Dr. Marc Andre Amyot, President of the National Union, the Fédération des Médecins Omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ), presented as the keynote speaker. His extensive experience and visionary leadership in the medical field served to enlighten and inspire the attendees.

Dr. Philippe Smith, renowned for his significant contributions to the medical community, and Dr. Sylvain Dufresne, a pivotal figure in healthcare leadership, jointly presided over the assembly. Their combined expertise and commitment to excellence set the tone for a dynamic and impactful gathering.

In addition to the enriching educational sessions, this assembly marks a significant milestone for AMOSO with the election of key positions, including President, Vice President, and Directors, for the next two years. This election is a cornerstone event, reflecting the democratic and forward-thinking ethos of the organization.

As the largest annual gathering of its kind, the AMOSO Annual General Assembly serves as a beacon for medical professionals to converge, share knowledge, and shape the future of healthcare in the region. The assembly not only underscores the organization's commitment to excellence in medical practice but also strengthens the bond within the medical community.

For more news and information on AMOSO, you can visit their website at https://www.amoso.ca/.

