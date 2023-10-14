Dr. Philippe Smith to Host AMOSO's Young Physicians' Event

Dr. Philippe Smith organizes a meet-and-greet gathering for young physicians featuring a key billing conference led by Dr. Kaho Tong.

MONTREAL, Quebec, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association des Medecins Omnipraticiens du Sud-Ouest (AMOSO) is proud to announce a groundbreaking event targeted at young physicians in the region. Organized by Dr. Philippe Smith, this unique gathering will cater to medical professionals who have been in practice for five years or less.

Set to take place on October 19, the event aims to bridge the gap between newly qualified doctors and seasoned professionals, offering an invaluable networking platform and providing resources tailored to the unique challenges of their burgeoning careers.

In addition to the networking opportunities and resources, attendees will have the chance to attend a specialized conference on billing in family practice led by Dr. Kaho Tong. With the changing landscape of medical billing and the complexities involved, this session promises to equip young family physicians with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the system efficiently and ensure they are adequately compensated for their valuable work.

"Supporting young doctors in their early career stages is pivotal. They are the backbone of our medical future, and equipping them with the right tools, knowledge, and connections can greatly impact the healthcare landscape," says Dr. Philippe Smith. "Our event, in collaboration with Dr. Kaho Tong's expertise on billing, is just one way we are ensuring our young professionals are set on a path to success."

The AMOSO is committed to fostering an environment of excellence in patient care, research, and medical education. With a deep-rooted commitment to improving healthcare, AMOSO continuously collaborates with healthcare professionals and institutions to support innovative projects and initiatives in the medical field.

Dr. Philippe Smith, a distinguished family practitioner, holds a B.Sc in Cell and Molecular Biology with honors from Concordia University and a Medical Doctorate from the University of Montreal. After completing his residency at Maisonneuve Rosemont Hospital, he embarked on a successful career, currently practicing at Clinique Le Trait D'Union and Anna Laberge Hospital. Dr. Smith's dedication to medical education is exemplified by his extensive involvement with the FIdIration des mIdecins omnipraticiens (FMOQ). He has authored publications and actively contributes to charitable causes.

