Dr. R. Erdem Erkul, Cerebrum Tech, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cerebrum Tech, a next generation technology company and a venture studio known for its contributions to the development and growth of the technology entrepreneurship ecosystem in Türkiye and dedicated to push the frontiers of artificial intelligence technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), game development, and web3, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

ANKARA, Türkiye, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. R. Erdem Erkul accepted into Forbes Technology Council.

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Dr. R. Erdem Erkul, Cerebrum Tech, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cerebrum Tech, a next generation technology company and a venture studio known for its contributions to the development and growth of the technology entrepreneurship ecosystem in Türkiye and dedicated to push the frontiers of artificial intelligence technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), game development, and web3, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Dr. R. Erdem Erkul was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Dr. R. Erdem Erkul has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Dr. R. Erdem Erkul will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Dr. R. Erdem Erkul will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

In Dr. Erkul's words, "I take great pride in my affiliation with the Forbes Technology Council as a representative of Turkish business acumen. "I will be contributing regularly to the Forbes Councils. This membership signifies the burgeoning technology entrepreneurship landscape in Türkiye being meticulously observed and regarded within prominent global investment hubs. The collaborations we forge within this community are poised to furnish invaluable opportunities as we steer Cerebrum Tech towards global preeminence in the domain of artificial intelligence technologies. I eagerly anticipate the exchange of insights and experiences garnered through my tenures in global tech giants and at Cerebrum Tech with my fellow council members."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

[email protected]

Media Contact

Gonca Ogur, Cerebrum Tech, 90 +905349680238, [email protected], https://cerebrumtechnologies.com

SOURCE Cerebrum Tech