Dr. Ralph Garramone Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

A widely published journal author and a frequent presenter at medical conferences and symposia, Dr. Garramone is a Diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a board-certified member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Additionally, he is a member of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the American Cleft Palate–Craniofacial Association, and a member of the American Medical Association. Locally, he is a member of the Lee County Medical Society, the Florida Medical Association, and the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons.

After graduating cum laude from Bucknell University in 1983 with dual bachelor's degrees in English and Biology, Dr. Garramone earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in 1987.

Over the course of the next decade, Dr. Ralph Garramone distinguished himself as a practitioner, researcher, and contributing author in a range of respected medical journals.

In 1993, Dr. Garramone completed a six-year residency in general surgery at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine/Hartford Hospital, where he earned the prestigious Murray-Helig Award for Excellence in Research, and was named the Outstanding Surgical Resident. He continued on to fulfill his plastic surgery residency requirements at Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital from 1993 to 1995. While at Rhode Island Hospital, Dr. Garramone served on the surgical faculty at Brown University.

Dr. Ralph Garramone earned fellowships in craniofacial surgery at Primary Children's Hospital Medical Center in Salt Lake City, UT, and in hand surgery at the Institute for Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, New York University Medical Center.

Dr. Garramone entered private practice in 1997 in Salt Lake City, UT, and served as co-director of the Craniofacial Fellowship Program at Primary Children's Medical Center. During this time, he also served on the clinical faculty at the University of Utah School of Medicine in the Division of Plastic Surgery.

