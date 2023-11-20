Dr. Ran Rubinstein Opens a New Cosmetic Surgery Office Serving Montvale, NJ

On November 15, 2023, Dr. Ran Rubinstein will open a second location for his practice. The new Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, New Jersey, will allow Dr. Rubinstein to reach more patients. This new location supports his commitment to providing outstanding cosmetic and reconstructive surgery procedures and expert training for other medical professionals. With his two board certifications, extensive experience, and stellar reputation for delivering high-quality patient care, Dr. Rubinstein is set to bring his expertise to patients in Montvale and its surrounding areas.

The opening of the new Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center location is a significant milestone in Dr. Rubinstein's mission to make premium plastic surgery services accessible to more people. The Montvale office reaches patients from Bergen and Rockland Counties, Manhattan, Westchester, and even beyond. This expansion reflects Dr. Rubinstein's dedication to making high-quality cosmetic treatments more accessible. Individuals in a broader geographical area can now benefit from his expertise and the innovative services offered at the new Montvale center.

Location of the New Montvale Office

Located at 160 Summit Ave Suite 201, Montvale, NJ 07645, the new office is conveniently accessible to patients in and around the area. The new location will have up-to-date facilities and will be outfitted with the latest technologies, ensuring that patients benefit from the most advanced and efficient treatments available in the field of plastic surgery and medical aesthetics.

Training Future Plastic Surgeons in Montvale, NJ

Dr. Rubinstein's commitment to the field of plastic surgery extends beyond his office doors. He is deeply involved in training the next generation of plastic surgeons, regularly sharing his knowledge and expertise with other professionals.

For 15 years, Dr. Rubinstein served as an assistant clinical professor at Columbia New York Presbyterian Hospital, teaching aspiring surgeons. He is now a highly sought-after clinical trainer on cutting-edge injectables and laser treatments. His dedication to education ensures that his legacy of exceptional patient care and surgical excellence will continue in the future medical professionals that he trains.

Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists

The new Montvale location is also home to Dr. Rubinstein's training center, Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists. The center stands out as a leader in the region for advanced training in injectables and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. The new facility can provide an engaging and interactive setting that isn't possible online or in large groups. Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists and has been deemed the "Center of Excellence" for dermal filler and Sculptra training.

Meet the Rubinstein Trainers

The center's trainers have a collective experience of more than 30 years. They are committed to their own ongoing education and training that will benefit both patients and trainees.

Dr. Ran Rubinstein

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein is a dedicated facial plastic surgeon, known for his meticulous attention to detail and caring approach to his work. Dr. Rubinstein's background in the arts helps him provide the amazing aesthetic results that patients want. He is double-board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Rubinstein is also an active member of the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery. He has devoted over two decades to private and academic practice, continually honing his skills.

Stephanie Kramer

Stephanie Kramer, a board-certified Physician Assistant, has extensive experience in comprehensive facial and body rejuvenation utilizing various techniques. Her areas of expertise include hair loss treatments and scar correction, in addition to rejuvenation and beauty treatments. Stephanie has been a part of the assistant faculty at Allergan Aesthetics and has gained extremely valuable skills while working alongside Dr. Rubinstein.

Training Courses for Every Level of Experience

Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists has a wide selection of courses that span from beginner to master level. Although no prerequisites are required, some courses are better suited for those with more (or less) experience. Course topics include neurotoxins, dermal fillers, biostimulators, PRP for hair loss, and more.

Eligible Trainees

Courses are open to licensed medical professionals, such as doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and registered nurses. Trainees who desire hands-on teaching need to have a current New Jersey state license, or can otherwise participate as an observer. Please contact Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists if you'd like to hear more about the courses available.

Services Offered at Dr. Rubinstein's Practice

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center offers a one-stop destination for a variety of popular and effective cosmetic procedures. With a focus on individualized needs and attention to detail, Dr. Rubinstein and his team ensure that each patient receives the best possible care.

Facial and Body Procedures

Dr. Rubinstein prioritizes safety and patient satisfaction while offering a wide range of surgical procedures to help patients achieve their desired aesthetic results. These include deep plane facelifts, neck lifts, fat transfer procedures, lip lifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks, mommy makeover surgeries, and much more. His artistic eye and surgical skills allow him to customize each treatment plan and enhance the body's natural beauty.

Med Spa Services and Non-Surgical Treatments

For those looking to rejuvenate and enhance their appearance without surgery, Dr. Rubinstein's new Montvale Med Spa offers a wonderful selection of non-surgical treatments. These include injectables like Botox, fillers for wrinkles and volume loss, laser treatments, skin tightening, body contouring, chemical peels, microneedling, and much more. His staff ensures that patients receive personalized attention and excellent results from these non-invasive options. Dr. Rubinstein's dedication to high standards and quality service is evident in every aspect of the center's operations.

Booking Your Consultation with Dr. Rubinstein

Dr. Rubinstein offers consultations at his Newburgh, NY location and his new Montvale, NJ location. Those interested in any cosmetic procedure can book a private appointment with Dr. Rubinstein to discuss their goals. He will evaluate each patient's unique needs and anatomy to provide treatment recommendations. His calm demeanor and dedication to patient education ensure an informative, comfortable consultation.

Patients can schedule online or call the office at 201-391-1135 to arrange an appointment.

