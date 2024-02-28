Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein Has Been Named Top 500 Allergan Aesthetic 2024

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein, an experienced facial plastic surgeon and respected member of the aesthetic medicine community, has reached a notable milestone in his career. He has been named among the Top 500 Allergan Aesthetic providers in 2024. This recognition is a testament to Dr. Rubinstein's dedication to patient care, his mastery of aesthetic procedures, and his commitment to excellence in the field of aesthetic medicine.

This recognition puts Dr. Rubinstein in the top echelon of aesthetic medicine providers across the nation. The Top 500 designation is awarded to the highest-performing providers in terms of the volume of Allergan products used. This includes trusted brands like Botox®, Juvederm®, Kybella®, and more.

Being named among the Top 500 is not just about the quantity of treatments provided. It reflects a high level of expertise and a proven track record of patient satisfaction. Dr. Rubinstein's patients consistently praise his meticulous attention to detail, his artistic eye for aesthetics, and his comprehensive, patient-centered approach to care.

About Allergan Aesthetic Top 500

Allergan Aesthetic Top 500 is a prominent recognition program within the aesthetic industry. It acknowledges the most skilled and successful providers of Allergan products, which are some of the most trusted and widely used in the field of aesthetic medicine.

Earning a place in the Top 500 is a significant achievement that signifies a provider's commitment to best practices, patient safety, and consistently exceptional results. It is a mark of distinction that sets providers apart in a highly competitive field and provides a benchmark for excellence in patient care and satisfaction.

About Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein is a highly respected and distinguished figure in the field of aesthetic medicine. He is a double board-certified plastic surgeon, recognized for his expertise in various facial plastic surgery procedures and non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

For over two decades, Dr. Rubinstein has dedicated his career to enhancing the beauty of his patients, providing them with the utmost care and priority.

Dr. Rubinstein's Expertise in Facial Plastic Surgery

Dr. Rubinstein brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in facial plastic surgery. He has developed expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, neck, head, and eyes, as well as laser treatments and injectables. His rigorous and extensive training, coupled with his artistic eye, allows him to combine art and science in his practice, yielding natural-looking results for his patients.

Dr. Rubinstein's Involvement in Training and Philanthropy

Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists stands out as a premier destination for medical professionals aspiring to excel in aesthetic medicine. The center offers a comprehensive curriculum encompassing a variety of aesthetic procedures, ranging from dermal fillers to non-surgical cosmetic treatments. The center is celebrated for its "Center of Excellence" designation, demonstrating its commitment to advancing medical knowledge in aesthetic practice for both novices and seasoned practitioners seeking to enhance their proficiency in modern cosmetic medicine.

In addition, Dr. Rubinstein is actively involved in philanthropic activities, participating in programs such as Habitat for Humanity, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, and the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery's Face to Face program.

About Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is a top-rated aesthetic practice in New Jersey, founded by Dr. Rubinstein. The center conducts several different cosmetic surgeries, but it also offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic medicine procedures.

Premier Med Spa for Non-Surgical Aesthetic Excellence

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center excels in medical spa services, prioritizing non-invasive procedures in aesthetic plastic surgery. This medical spa offers a spectrum of cosmetic procedures, ranging from hyaluronic acid fillers, advanced laser treatment for hair loss, acne scar treatment, chemical peels, and skin rejuvenation procedures.

Dr. Rubinstein not only focuses on cosmetic surgery but also promotes overall health and well-being, educating clients on maintaining youthful skin and offering FDA-approved treatment options.

Aesthetic Injectables for Facial Rejuvenation

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is known for its aesthetic injectables, which play a significant role in facial rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments.

Botox Treatments

Botox treatments are highly popular for their ability to not only smooth out dynamic wrinkles like frown lines, forehead wrinkles, and crow's feet, lips, chin, but also to lift the face including brows, corner of the mouth, cheeks, jaw line & neck. Botox treatments at Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center are safe, effective, and require little recovery time.

Dermal Fillers

The center utilizes a range of dermal fillers, including the Restylane family, the Juvederm family, Sculptra, and more. These fillers are typically made from hyaluronic acid, a substance that occurs naturally in the skin. They are used to restore lost facial volume, reduce deep lines, and augment facial structure.

Non-surgical Chin Fillers

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center also offers non-surgical chin fillers, a preferable alternative to traditional chin implants. This minimally invasive treatment can augment and contour the chin for a more balanced and aesthetically pleasing look.

Surgical Procedures

The center provides various facial procedures performed by board-certified surgeons. These procedures include rhinoplasty, facelifts, eyelid surgery, lip lifts, and others.

There are also many body procedures performed at the facility, such as abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), arm lift, Brazilian butt lift, breast augmentation, mommy makeovers, and much more.

With a reputation for providing high-quality care and achieving exceptional results, Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein and his team of medical professionals will guide you on your aesthetic journey.

The team is experienced in a wide range of procedures, and they offer personalized treatment plans tailored to your unique needs and aesthetic goals.

