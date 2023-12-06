Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein Opens the First State-of-the-Art Plastic Surgery Practice in Montvale, NJ

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein, a renowned facial plastic surgeon, has announced the opening of the first state-of-the-art plastic surgery center in Montvale, New Jersey. The opening of the new center is a significant milestone for the medical aesthetics industry. It will redefine the standards of plastic surgery, offering unparalleled patient care, innovative services, and advanced surgical techniques in Montvale, NJ.

Mark your calendars for a grand event as Montvale welcomes the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center. This grand opening signifies a new era in aesthetic medicine for Bergen County. Pioneering as the first of its kind in the area, the new center promises to deliver high-quality cosmetic treatments and cosmetic surgeries, all under the expert guidance of Dr. Ran Rubinstein. Join us in ushering in this transformative chapter in aesthetic care, setting the stage for unparalleled excellence in the field.

About Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center and Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein

The Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, located in Montvale, New Jersey, is the latest venture of Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein, a dedicated facial plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience in both private and academic practice. The center will offer a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures, catering to the individualized needs of each patient. With a focus on innovation and personalized care, the center is poised to set new benchmarks in the field of plastic surgery.

A State-of-the-Art Facility for Advanced Plastic Surgery and Med Spa Services

The Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is a testament to Dr. Rubinstein's commitment to delivering premium plastic surgery services but also embodies a commitment to comprehensive care. The facility is equipped with the latest technology and offers a diverse range of procedures, including facelifts, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and body contouring.

Beyond surgical treatments, the center provides an extensive array of advanced medical spa services, such as Botox and dermal filler injections, laser treatments, skin tightening, hair restoration, and non-surgical body contouring. Operating with a patient-centric philosophy, the center prioritizes efficiency, safety, and patient satisfaction, ensuring a holistic approach to aesthetic care.

The Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists: Educating the Next Generation

Furthering his dedication to advancing the field of aesthetic medicine, Dr. Ran Rubinstein has also established the Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists.

With over two decades of collective experience in aesthetic training, this center has earned recognition as a Center of Excellence for HAl filler and Sculptra PLLA training. It offers an intimate and interactive training environment, providing advanced instruction on injectables and other non-surgical procedures, far beyond the scope of conferences or virtual learning. The curriculum includes beginner to advanced courses, with customized courses available upon request.

Dr. Rubinstein's dedication to education signifies his commitment to the future of aesthetic medicine, ensuring that the next generation of practitioners is well-equipped with the knowledge and skills to deliver top-tier patient care.

Personalized Care and Cutting-Edge Techniques in Plastic Surgery

At the heart of the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center's mission is personalized patient care.

Dr. Rubinstein and his team are committed to understanding the individualized needs of each patient and crafting a customized treatment plan to achieve optimal results. Dr. Rubinstein leverages his extensive experience and advanced training to deliver cutting-edge techniques in plastic surgery.

His expertise in advanced laser treatments, dermal fillers, and various surgical procedures has positioned him as one of the leading trainers for aesthetic laser and injectable procedures in the Northeast.

Celebrating the Grand Opening: Ribbon-Cutting Event Details

The Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center will mark its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting event on December 6th at 5:00 PM. This marks the launch of Montvale's first plastic surgery practice and Dr. Rubinstein's dedication to advancing aesthetic medicine in the Montvale area.

A Milestone for Montvale: Dr. Rubinstein's Vision and Community Impact

The opening of Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center marks a significant advancement for Montvale as the area's first plastic surgery practice and also celebrates a significant milestone for Dr. Rubinstein's distinguished career.

Dr. Ran Rubinstein is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience, and his center aims to provide high-quality, state-of-the-art aesthetic care tailored to each patient. In addition, Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists Montvale location, increases accessibility to top-notch aesthetic training locally in Bergen and Rockland counties, as well as the entire tri-state area, solidifying the center's commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine in the region.

What to Expect: Exclusive Insights into the Private Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The private ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 6th, 2023, at 5:00 PM marks the celebratory inauguration of the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center. In attendance will be distinguished city officials, notably Mayor Michael Ghassali, emphasizing the center's importance to the Montvale community.

Hosted by building owners Seth Reese and Frank Recine, the event will include speeches from the hosts and Mayor Ghassali and serve as an opportunity to showcase the center's commitment to providing cutting-edge aesthetic services to the local Montvale community.

Contact Information and How to Learn More about Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

For more information about the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, visit their official website. Here, you can learn more about the variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures offered, Dr. Rubinstein's extensive experience in plastic surgery and aesthetic training, and his commitment to personalized patient care. You will also find more information about Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists.

To schedule a private appointment or for any additional inquiries, please contact us or call (201) 391-1135. The Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center team is looking forward to welcoming you to our Montvale facility and providing high-quality cosmetic treatments that deliver life-changing results.

