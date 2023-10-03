Dr. Rana Baroudi Celebrates 10 Years of Periodontal Excellence in San Jose, CA

Dr. Rana Baroudi is a distinguished periodontist based in San Jose, CA. With an impeccable educational background and a passion for enhancing oral health, Dr. Baroudi offers a wide range of periodontal services. Tweet this

Under her direction, patients have access to a vast array of both surgical and non-surgical periodontal services, prominently including dental implants, periodontal exams, periodontal scaling & root planing, laser gum surgery, gum grafting, and many more intricate procedures to restore and enhance oral health.

Dr. Baroudi's dedication to her craft is further solidified by her Board Certification as a Periodontist, a testament to her proficiency and commitment. Achieving the status of a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, she stands out as a professional who has surpassed the already rigorous demands of her specialty. This accomplishment, combined with her affiliations with the American Academy of Periodontology, American Dental Association, and the Santa Clara Dental Society, speaks volumes about her relentless pursuit of excellence in the realm of periodontics.

While her accolades in the dental world are noteworthy, at the heart of it all is Dr. Baroudi's genuine care and concern for her patients. Her San Jose office is not just a place of business but a haven where patients feel understood, cared for, and confident in the expertise they receive.

As Dr. Baroudi marks this significant 10-year milestone, she extends her heartfelt gratitude to the San Jose community for their trust and support. She looks forward to many more years of serving her patients and contributing to their radiant smiles.

For media inquiries or to schedule an appointment: Dr Rana Baroudi, 3535 Ross Ave, Suite 302, San Jose, Ca 95124

