Dr. Rana Baroudi Celebrates One Year as Associate Clinical Professor of Periodontology at UCSF

Dr. Baroudi's commitment to education is evident in her approach to teaching. She has developed and implemented new curricula, incorporating the latest research and clinical practices to ensure students are prepared for the evolving landscape of dental health care. Her efforts have not only enhanced the learning experience for students but have also elevated the standards of periodontal education at UCSF.

In addition to her academic responsibilities, Dr. Baroudi has continued her clinical practice, specializing in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of periodontal disease, as well as in the placement of dental implants. Her expertise has been a valuable asset to UCSF's Dental Center, where she provides exceptional care to patients while offering practical, hands-on experiences for dental students.

As we celebrate this milestone, UCSF looks forward to Dr. Baroudi's ongoing contributions and leadership in the field of periodontology. Her passion for her work and her commitment to her students and patients exemplify the best of UCSF's values.

