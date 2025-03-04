Dr. Randi Boyette Joins American Med Spa Association as Corporate Development Advisor

"AmSpa has been instrumental in shaping the medical aesthetics industry by providing critical education, legal guidance, and business strategies," said Dr. Boyette. Post this

As the industry continues to evolve, AmSpa remains committed to delivering innovative resources and opportunities that empower medical spa professionals to grow their businesses while staying compliant with industry regulations. Dr. Boyette's appointment further strengthens AmSpa's ability to support members with expert-driven insights and high-level strategic development.

Alex Thiersch, JD, Founder and CEO of AmSpa, shared his enthusiasm: "Randi has played a major role in shaping the aesthetics industry, not just through marketing but by directly helping practices scale and succeed. Her experience, connections, and hands-on approach will be a tremendous asset to our members."

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Karen Spinelli, AmSpa, 872-246-0300, [email protected], www.americanmedspa.org

