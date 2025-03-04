Dr. Randi Boyette Joins American Med Spa Association as Corporate Development Advisor

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) proudly welcomes Randi Boyette, PhD, as its new Corporate Development Advisor. With an extensive background in medical aesthetics, business strategy, marketing, and technology, Dr. Boyette will play a pivotal role in expanding AmSpa's reach, fostering strategic partnerships, and enhancing the resources available to medical spa professionals nationwide.
CHICAGO, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Boyette has spent her career at the intersection of medical aesthetics, corporate growth, and business development. She has worked with thousands of medical spas and clinics, helping them scale, refine operations, and optimize profitability. Her expertise in guiding businesses through market changes, implementing high-impact growth strategies, and aligning organizations with emerging trends makes her a valuable addition to the AmSpa leadership team.
"AmSpa has been instrumental in shaping the medical aesthetics industry by providing critical education, legal guidance, and business strategies," said Dr. Boyette. "I am honored to join this team and look forward to helping AmSpa members strengthen their businesses and navigate the evolving aesthetics landscape."
As the industry continues to evolve, AmSpa remains committed to delivering innovative resources and opportunities that empower medical spa professionals to grow their businesses while staying compliant with industry regulations. Dr. Boyette's appointment further strengthens AmSpa's ability to support members with expert-driven insights and high-level strategic development.
Alex Thiersch, JD, Founder and CEO of AmSpa, shared his enthusiasm: "Randi has played a major role in shaping the aesthetics industry, not just through marketing but by directly helping practices scale and succeed. Her experience, connections, and hands-on approach will be a tremendous asset to our members."
About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)
The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected].
Media Contact
Karen Spinelli, AmSpa, 872-246-0300, [email protected], www.americanmedspa.org
SOURCE AmSpa
Share this article