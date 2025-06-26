Dr. Renier Brentjens Recognized by Two Prominent Cancer Research Organizations

Roswell Park cellular therapy pioneer invited to address Damon Runyon Foundation, New York Academy of Sciences

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD, one of the pioneers of cellular therapies for cancer, gave invited talks at national events this month for the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation and The New York Academy of Sciences.

At their annual breakfast on June 11, the cancer research foundation honored Dr. Brentjens for his critical role in the impact on cancer research, specifically CAR T cell therapy. Dr. Brentjens, a past recipient of the Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Award, gave an invited address as featured honoree at the event.

"A founder of CAR T therapy, he was among the first to demonstrate that a patients immune cells could be 'trained' to target their cancer cells- a premise that now underlies the work of many current Damon Runyon scientists," the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation says. "Some (resarchers) are working to develop CAR T cells that persist longer in the body; others are using big data to optimize CAR T cell design and lower costs; all stand on the shoulder of Dr. Brentjens and his colleagues, whose impact extends beyond their scientific contributions."

Dr. Brentjens also addressed The New York Academy of Sciences during its Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy symposium last week. The 12th annual event allows attendees to amplify research efforts, form professional connections and participate in conversations. Dr. Brentjens served on the scientific organizing committee for the event, and spoke on ways to deliver cellular therapies without depleting the immune system.

Prior to joining Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in 2021, Dr. Brentjens studied medicine at the University at Buffalo UB), completed a residency at Yale New Haven Hospital and served as a medical oncology fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He then became the principal investigator of his own laboratory, where he focused on the development of CAR modified T-cells. He serves as Roswell Park's Deputy Director, Chair of the Department of Medicine and The Katherine Anne Gioia Endowed Chair in Cancer Medicine. He holds a secondary appointment with UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

In 2024, Dr. Brentjens was one of four recipients of the prestigious Warren Alpert Foundation Prize for his role in the development of CAR T cells as a platform for treating cancer.

