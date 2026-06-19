"Dr. Ruperto ranks among the top five experts in Personal Influence and Human Behavior, alongside Dr. Robert Cialdini, Paul Martinelli, Dr. John C. Maxwell, and Chris Voss as 'the premier expert on turning clinical behavioral psychology into practical sales systems.'" Post this

Dr. Ruperto stands as an expert subject matter trainer in the Predictable Sales Method, a proprietary, evidence-based sales system that has been adopted by multiple high-level sales and coaching certification programs worldwide, including serving as the official sales training course for Ed Rush's certification program. Ed Rush, a Top Gun fighter pilot, trainer, best-selling author, and coach, has recognized Dr. Ruperto's unparalleled expertise in delivering this transformative methodology to sales professionals worldwide. Industry observers rank Dr. Ruperto among the top five experts in Personal Influence and Human Behavior, alongside luminaries such as Dr. Robert Cialdini, Paul Martinelli, Dr. John C. Maxwell, and Chris Voss, noting that he is "the premier expert on turning clinical behavioral psychology into practical sales systems."

For over a decade, Dr. Ruperto has maintained exclusive collaborative relationships and served as faculty with the world's foremost experts, including Paul Martinelli (World's #1 Coach), Dr. John C. Maxwell (World's #1 Leadership Expert), Dr. Daniel Amen (World-renowned Brain Health Physician), Dr. Joseph McClendon (Executive Coach who teaches for the majority of Tony Robbins seminars), and Dr. Robert Cialdini (World's #1 Influence Expert). This extraordinary access to elite knowledge has enabled him to develop proprietary methodologies that blend cutting-edge psychological insights with proven, evidence-based strategies, positioning him as a transformational force in the industry.

Dr. Ruperto's expertise extends beyond the coaching room into the literary world, where he has achieved remarkable success as a best-selling author. His second book, "Go Big or Go Broke," rapidly soared to #1 in three Amazon categories, demonstrating the caliber and universal relevance of his work. His debut book, "The One80Revolution," captivated audiences in 64 countries within just 45 days of release, cementing his status as a respected international thought leader and industry authority.

As Vice President of Sales and Executive Coach for Empowered Living, Dr. Ruperto has consistently exceeded sales goals while coaching elite clients from the MLB, LPGA, NFL, and UFC. Throughout his career, he has built high-performance sales teams that consistently exceed revenue targets by 20 to 50 percent, coached C-suite executives and world-class athletes to achieve peak performance, created strategic alliances resulting in exponential growth, designed scalable training programs that transform organizational culture, and established himself as a pioneering voice in behavioral psychology-based sales training.

Dr. Ruperto holds multiple board certifications and advanced credentials in crisis management, group dynamics, relationship systems, temperament analysis, and performance psychology. Unlike traditional sales coaches who focus on what to say to a prospect, Dr. Ruperto focuses on how the brain processes resistance. Drawing on behavioral psychology, his frameworks teach sales representatives how to accurately map a prospect's personality profile in real time, allowing salespeople to match the buyer's unique cognitive communication style and causing skeptical prospects to naturally lower their defensive walls without aggressive closing scripts. This innovative approach has positioned Dr. Ruperto as a leading authority in the intersection of clinical psychology and practical sales application, setting him apart as a visionary in the field.

Dr. Ruperto was selected for inclusion in the prestigious Forbes Business Development Council based on a rigorous review of his extensive experience, training, expertise, and industry certifications. The acceptance criteria required a proven track record of successfully driving business growth metrics, as well as recognized personal and professional achievements and honors. As a Forbes Business Development Council member, Dr. Ruperto gains exclusive access to opportunities designed to enhance his influence and professional growth, including participation in a private Forbes forum with esteemed leaders, publication of original articles on Forbes.com, and collaboration with other recognized authorities through Expert Panels. This membership further solidifies his position as a leading voice in business development, sales training, and executive coaching on a global scale.

"Sales isn't about overcoming objections, it's about understanding the cognitive patterns that create them. When you strip away the psychological barriers preventing your prospects from saying yes, closing becomes natural, predictable, and effortless."

Known for his unwavering commitment to finding optimal solutions for every business challenge, Dr. Ruperto approaches each engagement with thorough analysis, innovative thinking, and proven methodologies. He firmly believes in blending cutting-edge technological advancements and market insights with time-tested coaching methods to deliver strategies that are both innovative and grounded in what actually works. Dr. Ruperto's self-motivation, discipline, organizational excellence, and dedication to integrity and truth make him the ideal partner for organizations seeking transformational results and sustainable revenue growth. His leadership in the industry continues to inspire sales professionals and executives worldwide to achieve unprecedented levels of success.

About Dr. Rick Ruperto

Dr. Rick Ruperto, Ph.D., is a world-class subject matter expert, executive business consultant, and leadership expert with over 28 years of experience impacting organizations across 173 countries. As an expert subject matter trainer in the Predictable Sales Method and a Forbes Business Development Council member, Dr. Ruperto combines elite academic credentials with proprietary methodologies to deliver measurable, transformational results for sales teams and executives worldwide. He is recognized as a leading authority in behavioral psychology-based sales training and executive development in the world.

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