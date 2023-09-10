Dr. Rick Ruperto Accepted as a Member of the Distinguished Forbes Coaches Council

PALM CITY, Fla., Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Rick Ruperto has been accepted as a member of the distinguished Forbes Coaches Council, which represents the most accomplished professional executive and career coaches in the world. He holds the honor of being the Vice President of Sales / Executive Coach for Empowered Living. For over a decade, Dr. Ruperto has closely collaborated and served as faculty with esteemed professionals such as The World's #1 Coach Paul Martinelli, The World's #1 Leadership Expert Dr. John C. Maxwell, World-renowned Brain Health Physician Dr. Daniel Amen, and The World's #1 Influence Expert Dr. Robert Cialdini. With his expertise in leadership development, Dr. Rick has gained recognition in an impressive 173 countries. Dr. Rick Ruperto, is an esteemed graduate of Cornerstone University, renowned for his exceptional achievements as a best-selling author, coach, and leadership expert. Notably, Dr. Rick's second book, "Go Big or Go Broke," rapidly soared to the top of three Amazon categories, a testament to the caliber and relevance of his work. This outstanding achievement solidifies his position as a trustworthy source of knowledge and guidance. Drawing from his extensive 25 years of industry experience, Dr. Rick approaches coaching and strategy sessions with a comprehensive perspective. He firmly believes in blending innovative thinking with proven coaching methods to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Driven to remain up-to-date with the latest technological advancements and market trends, he provides cutting-edge executive coaching strategies that consistently yield tangible results for his clients. Dr. Ruperto has been chosen by a review committee based on his extensive experience, training, expertise, and industry certifications. The acceptance criteria required a proven track record of successfully driving business growth metrics, as well as recognized personal and professional achievements and honors. As a member of the Council, Dr. Ruperto gains exclusive access to a diverse range of opportunities meticulously crafted to enhance his influence and professional growth. Within a private Forbes forum, he will engage and collaborate with esteemed leaders, fostering invaluable connections. Moreover, through the publication of original articles and participation in Expert Panels on Forbes.com, Dr. Ruperto will have the chance to share his expert insights and collaborate with other recognized authorities. This prestigious platform grants him the power to shape and influence discussions at the forefront of his industry. Dr. Ruperto has attained the distinguished feat of joining the exclusive Forbes Coaching Council, an elite group reserved solely for the most accomplished executives across the globe. This honor serves as a testament to Dr. Ruperto's exceptional professional expertise and remarkable achievements