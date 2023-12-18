Dr. Robert Krug Re-Elected to Visitors Board, Demonstrating UHart's Continued Commitment to the Rehabilitation Sciences and Prosthetics Education

Dr. Robert Krug has been re-elected to the Visitors Board of the University of Hartford signaling the college's commitment to advancing in the fields of rehabilitation and prosthetics.

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Robert Krug, President of Rehabilitation Medicine and Disability Consultants, has been re-elected to serve on the Visitors Board of the College of Education, Nursing, and Health Professions at the University of Hartford. The board, comprised of industry experts, offers strategic guidance and supports the college's mission of providing exceptional educational programs.

The University of Hartford's College of Education, Nursing, and Health Professions is known for its focus on Orthotics and Prosthetics as one of only 16 universities in the United States with master's programs addressing the increasing need for specialists in this field. Nearly 2 million people are living with limb loss in the United States, with approximately 185,000 new amputations occurring each year.

"The increasing number of amputations resulting from military conflicts, diabetic-related vascular disease, and a myriad of healthcare challenges associated with an aging population underline the necessity for specialized care," said Dr. Krug. "Our college's focus on training experts in prosthetics and orthotics is essential to meet these evolving healthcare needs."

Rehabilitation Medicine and Disability Consultants, led by Dr. Krug, has contributed to the Dean's Fund of the College in support of a shared commitment to advancing healthcare education, with a particular emphasis on the vital fields of rehabilitation and prosthetic services.

The University of Hartford's College of Education, Nursing, and Health Professions offers innovative programs that prepare students for rewarding careers in these fields:

Prosthetics and Orthotics - Combined BS/MS: This five-year program readies students to become professionals in designing, fabricating, and fitting prosthetic and orthotic devices, essential for the rehabilitation of patients with physical disabilities.

Health Sciences - Pre-Professional: This program lays a foundation for graduate study in areas like occupational therapy and public health, both crucial in the field of rehabilitation.

Occupational Therapy - MS: This Master of Science program trains students to become occupational therapists, key professionals in rehabilitation who help individuals regain independence after injuries or health conditions.

Physical Therapy - Doctorate & Health Science - BS: The combined BS/DPT curriculum combines a liberal arts education with a strong science core, giving students the tools to succeed as physical therapists, whether their career goals are private practice, education, or research.

These programs reflect the University of Hartford's commitment to addressing the urgent need for highly trained professionals in rehabilitation and prosthetics. The College of Education, Nursing, and Health Professions is dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and empathy required to excel in these vital healthcare sectors.

Dr. Robert Krug has dedicated his career to advancing rehabilitation care. He is the President of Rehabilitation Medicine and Disability Consultants, offering strategic guidance to healthcare systems to optimize rehabilitation services and access. Dr. Krug is an expert in complex disability cases in neuro-rehabilitation, and through his work, he ensures optimal outcomes for patients. He is committed to patient advocacy and is involved with the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association. He received his Doctor of Medicine from SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine.

###

For more information about the College of Education, Nursing, and Health Professions at the University of Hartford, visit their website.

To learn more about Dr. Robert Krug, you can find him on LinkedIn.

###

Media Contact

Media Relations, Rehabilitation Medicine and Disability Consultants, 1 (415) 326-4475, mediarelations.dept@gmail.com

SOURCE Rehabilitation Medicine and Disability Consultants