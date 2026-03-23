Dr. Robert Manzer Appointed President/CEO of National Association for Academic Excellence, Inc. (NAAE)

The Board of Directors of the National Association for Academic Excellence, Inc. (NAAE), a new institutional accrediting agency seeking recognition by the U.S. Department of Education, has named Dr. Robert Manzer of Austin, TX as the organization's first president and CEO. His appointment is effective March 30, 2026.

DOVER, Del., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Directors of the National Association for Academic Excellence, Inc. (NAAE), a new institutional accrediting agency seeking recognition by the U.S. Department of Education, has named Dr. Robert Manzer of Austin, TX as the organization's first president and CEO. His appointment is effective March 30, 2026.

"Dr. Manzer's 40-plus years' experience in building, refining and evaluating student learning and student achievement provides the sophistication and perspective NAAE needs to succeed and flourish," said Dr. Sanjeev Kulkarni, NAAE Board liaison. "Rob's entrepreneurial background coupled with deep academic credentials fortifies the executive leadership of NAAE and ensures the agency will merit recognition as an institutional accreditor. We look forward to working with Rob and is team as the agency progresses on its recognition journey."

Manzer served as president of the American Academy for Liberal Education and was one of the founders of the education technology company Acadeum. He earned his PhD from the University of Chicago in 1993 and has served as chief academic officer, provost and in other C-suite roles over the course of his career.

"I am grateful for this exciting opportunity and appreciate the Board's expression of confidence in my ability to move this enterprise forward," Manzer said. "This is an agency with strong potential that meets a demonstrable need in the higher education ecosystem. My top priority is to ensure the effectiveness of the NAAE accreditation program, platforms, support systems and leadership cadre.

"This agency is ready now to enlist institutions as founding members of the self-governed, independent and peer-based association established as NAAE. While embracing its full accountability role of an accreditor, NAAE will seek to work as a partner and supporter of institutions in pursuit of their missions, strategic priorities and unique excellence. Governance and quality assurance programs must be shaped and refined by member institutions that have strong alignment with the underlying principles of NAAE…academic excellence, robust and authentic scholarship, and independence of thought and inquiry."

About NAAE Inc.:

NAAE was established to be a driving force that will withstand the social and political influences which erode fidelity to academic excellence, student achievement, and student learning. Through a dynamic quality assurance system of partnership, peer review, and accountability, NAAE and its members will restore the priorities of authentic scholarship, freedom for independent inquiry, and re-prioritization of academic rigor and integrity.

For more information about NAAE's mission, principles, resources and organization, go to www.naaeinc.org.

Media Contact

Tim Mason, National Association for Academic Excellence, Inc., 1 585-259-0241, [email protected], https://naaeinc.org

SOURCE National Association for Academic Excellence, Inc.