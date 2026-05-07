Dr. Robin Glicksman and Dr. Dennis Weimer Lead BB Beauty Lounge's Rise as an Innovator in Aesthetics and Wellness

We believe the best results come from treating aesthetics, physical wellness, and mental wellness as one. By combining advanced technology with a personalized, whole-patient approach, we're able to deliver outcomes that not only look exceptional, but support how our patients feel every day Post this

As KOLs for BTL Industries, a global leader in non-invasive aesthetic and medical technologies, Dr. Glicksman and Dr. Weimer are at the forefront of innovation in the aesthetics & wellness space. Their role extends beyond clinical practice, contributing to education, training, and the advancement of next-generation treatment protocols used by providers worldwide.

"We believe the best results come from treating aesthetics, physical wellness, and mental wellness as one. By combining advanced technology with a personalized, whole-patient approach, we're able to deliver outcomes that not only look exceptional, but support how our patients feel every day," said Dr. Robin Glicksman, founder of BB Beauty Lounge.

Dr. Glicksman is known for her holistic, patient-centered approach, blending beauty, wellness, and confidence into every treatment plan. Her leadership in the industry, combined with her involvement in education and community engagement, has positioned her as a trusted voice among both patients and practitioners.

Dr. Dennis Weimer, a triple board-certified psychiatrist and medical director, brings a unique dimension to the practice by integrating mental wellness with aesthetic care. Through offerings like Exomind, an advanced transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment, BB Beauty Lounge bridges the gap between aesthetic enhancement and overall well-being, reinforcing a more comprehensive approach to patient care.

Their collaboration with BTL Industries places BB Beauty Lounge among a select group of practices actively shaping the future of non-invasive aesthetic medicine. By working closely with one of the most innovative technology providers in the industry, the practice continues to deliver cutting-edge treatments backed by clinical expertise and real-world application.

As BB Beauty Lounge prepares to launch its newly redesigned website, the brand aims to expand its reach, enhance patient education, and further establish its leadership in the rapidly evolving aesthetics and wellness landscape.

For more information, to explore services, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.beautyloungeaz.com/ or contact BB Beauty Lounge directly at (520) 771-2359.

Media Contact

Robin Glicksman, Medstar Media, 1 520-771-2359, [email protected], https://www.beautyloungeaz.com/

SOURCE BB Beauty Lounge