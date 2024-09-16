Dr. Roche Coleman Releases Commentary on Resurrection and God's Grace in the Book of Jonah

"I hope this work will inspire readers, scholars and church leaders alike, giving them a deeper appreciation of the profound messages of grace and resurrection found in Scripture." Post this

"My goal is to provide readers with biblically sound insights, rooted in the historical and cultural context of the book of Jonah," Dr. Coleman explains. "By examining the social and religious dynamics of the time, I hope readers will better understand God's mercy and grace toward humanity."

Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in Old Testament and Hebrew Scriptures and is known for his deep theological expertise. His new book is aimed at both scholars and lay leaders within the religious community, offering perspectives on familiar biblical narratives.

"I hope this work will inspire readers, scholars and church leaders alike, giving them a deeper appreciation of the profound messages of grace and resurrection found in Scripture," Dr. Coleman said.

"Jonah: God's Second Chance Through Resurrection"

By Roche Coleman

ISBN: 9798385004089 (softcover); 9798385004072 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Roche Coleman serves as senior pastor of Impact Church of The Woodlands. Dr. Coleman is an adjunct professor for Baylor University's George W. Truett Theological Seminary and a research associate for the Department of Theology and Religion at the University of Pretoria. He is president of Strength for the Journey Ministries, a daily radio broadcast on 100.7 FM. To learn more, please visit https://www.rochecolemanjonahbook.com.

