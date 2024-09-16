Dr. Roche Coleman Releases Commentary on Resurrection and God's Grace in the Book of Jonah

Pastor Roche Coleman explores themes of second chances and divine mercy in the story of Jonah
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Roche Coleman, senior pastor of Impact Church of The Woodlands, announces the release of his new book, "Jonah: God's Second Chance Through Resurrection." In this commentary, Dr. Coleman unpacks the themes of resurrection, grace and second chances as revealed in the life of the Old Testament prophet Jonah.
In "Jonah: God's Second Chance Through Resurrection," Dr. Coleman highlights Jonah's story as a profound example of spiritual renewal and God's mercy. He explores the often-overlooked instances of resurrection in the Old Testament, underscoring how Jonah's journey exemplifies God's sovereignty and His willingness to offer second chances to all, regardless of their past.
"My goal is to provide readers with biblically sound insights, rooted in the historical and cultural context of the book of Jonah," Dr. Coleman explains. "By examining the social and religious dynamics of the time, I hope readers will better understand God's mercy and grace toward humanity."
Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in Old Testament and Hebrew Scriptures and is known for his deep theological expertise. His new book is aimed at both scholars and lay leaders within the religious community, offering perspectives on familiar biblical narratives.
"I hope this work will inspire readers, scholars and church leaders alike, giving them a deeper appreciation of the profound messages of grace and resurrection found in Scripture," Dr. Coleman said.
"Jonah: God's Second Chance Through Resurrection"
By Roche Coleman
ISBN: 9798385004089 (softcover); 9798385004072 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
Roche Coleman serves as senior pastor of Impact Church of The Woodlands. Dr. Coleman is an adjunct professor for Baylor University's George W. Truett Theological Seminary and a research associate for the Department of Theology and Religion at the University of Pretoria. He is president of Strength for the Journey Ministries, a daily radio broadcast on 100.7 FM. To learn more, please visit https://www.rochecolemanjonahbook.com.
