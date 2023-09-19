Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Earns Top Rankings in Newsweek Feature Identifying Best Plastic Surgeons in the United States

"The most important factor in all of plastic surgery, the one which determines your safety and outcome, is who you select as your surgeon." - Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Tweet this

The ranked lists were curated as the result of an independent, nationwide survey conducted over March and April of 2023, which queried more than 2,000 industry experts ranging from physicians, plastic surgeons, plastic surgery clinic managers, and health care professionals working in plastic surgery. Based on the results of this survey, a score was calculated for each of the candidate surgeons based on the number of recommendations, a quality assessment, and relevant certifications and background of the candidates.

The results were then compiled and the top 30 plastic surgeons from each category were ranked and listed by their scores, with the remaining candidates being listed alphabetically. Over 8,400 were collected, reviewed, and analyzed to help produce the score for each procedure.

When the final figures were calculated, Dr. Rohrich was ranked at number 1 for rhinoplasty surgery, number 1 for facelift surgery, number 1 for eye lift surgery, which is frequently a component of a facelift, and number 1 for liposuction. Additionally, Dr. Rohrich also ranked number 3 for breast augmentation, the most popular cosmetic surgery procedure in the United States.

A longstanding advocate for promoting both patient safety and excellent outcomes, Dr. Rohrich believes these types of independent, peer nominated awards can serve as valuable resources for helping patients seeking highly qualified surgeons and stressing the importance of maintaining high standards of patient care.

"The most important factor in all of plastic surgery, the one which determines your safety and outcome, is who you select as your surgeon," says Dr. Rohrich, who attributes his high rankings on the list to his lifelong dedication to innovations in plastic surgery and extensive commitments as a teacher and educator. Dr. Rohrich is often invited to plastic surgery programs and training courses nationally and internationally to teach and demonstrate how to achieve safe and consistent outcomes in plastic surgery.

"I'm honored and humbled to have been recognized by my peers in this extensive and thorough analysis performed by Newsweek," says Dr. Rohrich, who also ranked as number 1 for rhinoplasty and facelifts in Newsweek's 2021 and 2022 features. "In plastic surgery it's not enough to be consistent, you must be consistently exceptional."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.

Media Contact

Rod J. Rohrich, MD, Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, (214) 821-9114, [email protected], https://drrohrich.com/

SOURCE Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute