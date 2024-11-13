Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Honored Among Best Plastic Surgeons in Dallas by D Magazine

"The most important factor in all of plastic surgery, the one which determines your safety and outcome, is who you choose as your surgeon," Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Post this

D Magazine's prestigious list categorizes the physicians based on their medical specialties and each nominee is reviewed by other Dallas area doctors. Top plastic surgeons were chosen by their peers in the specialty of cosmetic surgery, one of numerous specialties outlined by the Magazine. The Best Doctors listings are verified individually and are free of paid inclusions.

A longstanding advocate of patient safety, Dr. Rohrich believes recognitions such as these can be useful resources for patients who are researching surgeons. "The most important factor in all of plastic surgery, the one which determines your safety and outcome, is who you choose as your surgeon," explains Dr. Rohrich who stresses what he calls the three "3 Es": Expertise, Experience, and Exceptional results.

"Your surgeon should have the expertise, that is, be a recognized expert in the procedure and teach others how to perform it. He should be experienced and perform the procedure regularly as one of the top procedures of his or her practice. Finally, the results should be consistent and exceptional," explains Dr. Rohrich, who very frequently sees patients who have had poor outcomes from other surgeons. More than half of his Dallas rhinoplasty patients, for example, seek him for his expertise in secondary rhinoplasty after having unsatisfying results or poor outcomes from their first rhinoplasty.

"Always choose your surgeon very carefully. It pays to spend the time doing research on your surgeon. Make sure he or she is board certified and has the skill, expertise, and experience to deliver a safe and rewarding outcome," says Dr. Rohrich.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He was named the top plastic surgeon in the United States by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He has also been the recipient of the ASPS Honorary Citation.

