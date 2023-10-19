Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Recognized as Best Liposuction Surgeon in the United States by Newsweek

"It is imperative that prospective patients have an honest discussion with their plastic surgeon regarding goals and expectations in order to ensure the most successful outcomes," Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Post this

These lists were developed as the result of a national survey with more than 2,000 medical experts from doctors, surgeons, plastic surgery clinic managers, and health care professionals working in plastic surgery. During the survey period, over 8,400 votes were collected and analyzed for each cosmetic surgery procedure. Participants were asked to name the leading plastic surgeons for each cosmetic procedure in their own state as well as provide the same for out-of-state surgeons. The recommendations portion of the national survey counts as 85% of the total overall scores.

The participants were then asked to assess the quality of care (e.g., consultation with doctor, complications, follow-up care, outcome) to further differentiate the perceived reputation of each plastic surgeon. These answers, along with accreditation statuses were used to calculate the associated quality score portion, which weighs as the remaining 15% of the total overall scores.

In the end, the survey results identified 358 individual surgeons which were then ranked into lists of the top 150 in each of the five specialties, with the specific rankings based on their total overall score.

Dr. Rohrich received the highest overall score and thus was ranked at the top of the list as the number one best liposuction plastic surgeon in the country. Dr. Rohrich also appears in each of the other procedure ranked lists; number one in facelift, number one in eyelid surgery, number one in rhinoplasty, as well as number three in the breast augmentation category.

Dr. Rohrich uses an advanced technique of body contouring surgery combining ultrasound-assisted liposuction to obtain more uniform results, with a super-wet technique of liposuction to enhance overall safety. He has written extensively on this procedure and has demonstrated and taught this technique to thousands of plastic surgeons worldwide.

"Every person has their own unique physical characteristics and anatomy," says Dr. Rohrich. "It is imperative that prospective patients have an honest discussion with their plastic surgeon regarding goals and expectations in order to ensure the most successful outcomes. Liposuction is an art and a science, as is all of plastic surgery."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.

