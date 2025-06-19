Dr. Ron Murphy Joins Dental Professionals to Raise Over $33,000 to Combat Illiteracy at Annual MGE Conference

Dr. Ron Murphy, along with hundreds of fellow dentists and office managers from across the country, proudly came together at the Annual Conference hosted by MGE Management Experts, Inc. to raise over $33,000 in support of combating illiteracy among children.
PINELLAS PARK, Fla., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Dr. Ron Murphy, along with hundreds of fellow dentists and office managers from across the country, proudly came together at the Annual Conference hosted by MGE Management Experts, Inc. to raise over $33,000 in support of combating illiteracy among children.
Held in Pinellas Park, Florida, this event brought together dental professionals not only to learn and grow within their practices, but to also take meaningful action and responsibility for one's community on subjects such as "children literacy."
"Children are our future, and it's our duty to help them build the brightest future possible—one that starts with the ability to read," said Dr. Murphy. "When a child can read, they are empowered to shape their own future—often one far greater than the one we could ever imagine for them."
The event was deeply inspired by a powerful message from CEO of MGE Management Experts, who spoke about the impact of giving back. "Luis reminded us that giving to those who cannot help themselves is one of the most powerful ways to change the future," Dr. Murphy added. "His leadership and vision fueled our shared commitment to making a lasting difference."
The entire group was so inspired that it raised tens of thousands of dollars to support this literacy campaign will go directly to improve literacy rates and providing access to reading materials and educational resources for underserved children.
This initiative reflects a broader commitment within the dental community to contribute beyond the operatory—championing causes that uplift communities and transform lives. Dr. Murphy and his colleagues are honored to be part of a profession that values not only oral health, but also the well-being and empowerment of future generations.
Media Contact
Ronald Murphy, Ronald A. Murphy DMD, 1 6308797642, [email protected], www.murphydentistry.com
SOURCE Ronald A. Murphy DMD
Share this article