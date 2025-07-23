Dr. Ronald Murphy Joins the Boys and Girls Clubs in the War Against Illiteracy!

The difficulties we experience on our society is directly proportional to these appalling illiteracy rates. No-one can afford to stand on the sidelines hoping that someone else will do something. Post this

During a special leadership conference held in Florida, every business owner attending decided to stand shoulder-to-shoulder; joining forces to do something about this—right now, right now!

They started by sending over 1,500 books to Boys and Girls Clubs in their communities. The mission of Boys and Girls Clubs is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens, especially those in need. These leaders support the vision of this national network of world-class clubs putting hope and safety within reach of every young person, and putting them on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, learning good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

Reading is a vital cornerstone for our youth! Their future and the future of this society depends on this ability.

Dr. Murphy said, "We all need to do our part. I consider my greatest responsibility is to help others, and especially our youth. Boys and Girls Clubs are leading the way in showing us that something can be done about it; something can be done about illiteracy by everyone pitching in." And further stated, "Young adults are shown what's possible through enhancing literacy. This not only helps them to heighten their imagination, but also boosts their hopes and dreams; thus, creating a love for reading, which opens the doors to many opportunities."

About Dr. Murphy graduated from SIU Dental School in Alton, IL in 2002. He did his undergraduate at Bradley University, graduating in 1998. His practice is in Batavia, IL where he has been practicing since January of 2005. He resides in Batavia with his wife and three young girls. During dental school, Dr. Murphy went to Jamaica on a humanitarian trip where the team of doctors and students performed extractions, cleanings and basic restorative procedures. Furthermore, when he graduated from SUI Dental School, he received an award from The Academy of Operative Dentistry. He is currently a member of American Dental Association, Illinois Dental Society (http://www.isds.org),Fox Valley Dental Society, Chicago Dental Society, and the Academy of General Dentistry. He has received an award for Top Doc organization in 2011.Dr. Murphy enjoys spending time within the community. He has been a member of Batavia Rotary since 2005 and severed as Secretary of the club for 2 years. Furthermore, he is member of Batavia Chamber of Commerce and served on Batavia Access Fireworks Committee. Dr. Murphy likes to spend his free time traveling to warm places. Furthermore, he enjoys deep sea fishing. He is still looking for the blue marlin that got away from him on his honeymoon in 2002. In addition, Dr. Murphy enjoys spending time with his family. The three little girls keep him hopping. Dr. Murphy listens to patient needs and answers all questions. He enjoys providing quality and personalized health care to each patient.

Media Contact

Ronald Murphy, Ronald A. Murphy DMD, 1 6308797642, [email protected], Ronald A. Murphy DMD

SOURCE Ronald A. Murphy DMD