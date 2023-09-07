Dr. Ryan Koch to Join Koch Orthodontics Practice in Geneseo, NY

Leading western New York orthodontic practice Koch Orthodontics is ecstatic to announce the addition of Ryan Koch, DDS to their team! Dr. Ryan Koch plans to carry on the practice family name alongside his father, Dr. Keith Koch. Ryan Koch completed his undergraduate studies at Canisius College (2016) in Buffalo, NY, and attended dental school at SUNY at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine (2020). He holds a Specialty Certificate in Orthodontics and a MS degree from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine (2023). He is a member in good standing with several professional organizations, including the American Association of Orthodontists and the American Dental Association. Koch Orthodontics offers affordable, comprehensive orthodontic treatment and care for patients of all ages. They are centrally located in Geneseo, NY and serve the surrounding areas of Avon, Dansville, Warsaw, Perry, Mt. Morris, Rush, Henrietta and Livonia/

GENESEO, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Geneseo, NY orthodontic practice Koch Orthodontics is ecstatic to announce the addition of Ryan Koch, DDS to their team!

The son of Dr. Keith Koch, Dr. Ryan Koch plans to carry on the practice family name alongside his father, Dr. Keith Koch.

Ryan Koch completed his undergraduate studies at Canisius College (2016) in Buffalo, NY, and attended dental school at SUNY at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine (2020). He holds a Specialty Certificate in Orthodontics and a MS degree from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine (2023). He is a member in good standing with several professional organizations, including the American Association of Orthodontists and the American Dental Association.

"I plan to bring well-rounded personal care to each and every one of my patients at Koch Orthodontics," pledged "Dr. Ryan."

"Additionally, I plan to utilize the most up-to-date treatment mechanics and technological advancements to maximize treatment efficiency. My experience in clear aligner treatment and digital orthodontics separates me as a top provider."

At a young age Dr. Ryan spent numerous hours in his father's orthodontic practice learning about the profession and watching the elder Dr. Koch provide the utmost care to all of his patients.

"During these interactions I was enlightened about the intricacies of the orthodontic profession and the attention to detail that is required in order to achieve a perfect smile and occlusion. All oral health disciplines require attention to detail but I think it is vitally important in the orthodontic profession. This attention to detail is something that became ingrained in me during my time in orthodontic residency at the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine. Along with this, during my time in my father's practice, I appreciated the artistry and skill involved in the orthodontic profession."

Dr. Ryan Koch's skill and acumen is central to Koch Orthodontics enhancing their suite of treatment options to deliver an unparalleled level of patient care.

"The technology behind clear aligners has made vast improvements in the last ten years," he remarked.

Clear aligners now have an ability to treat more complex cases such as extraction and surgical cases as well as phase I adolescent treatment. These advancements have resulted in clear aligners being able to treat a wider variety of cases with more accuracy and decreased treatment times. I personally look forward to the further advancements of clear aligners."

Koch Orthodontics is centrally located in Geneseo, NY. They are currently accepting new patients. Visit their website at: drkochortho.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Keith Koch, Koch Orthodontics, 1 (585) 243-3174, [email protected], https://drkochortho.com

SOURCE Koch Orthodontics