Dr. S. Alexander Earle Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. S. Alexander Earle continues his partnership with Haute Beauty Network in his sixth year as a Body and Breast Expert representing the Miami/Fort Lauderdale market.
MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nationally renowned board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Rodríguez-Feliz serves local and international clients at his boutique aesthetic practice in Miami, FL. He is one of few surgeons in the United States that after completing his Residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, pursued further training in Oculoplastic and Aesthetic Surgery under world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Codner. This gave him the opportunity of nurturing his passion for form and beauty as well as to earn a specialization in aesthetic eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), complex/revision eyelid surgery, correction of droopy eyelids (ptosis surgery), facial plastic surgery (e.g. face/neck lifts, nose surgery, ear surgery), non-surgical facial rejuvenation (e.g. Botox/Dysport, dermal fillers), and aesthetic breast surgery (e.g. endoscopic breast augmentation).
He has published numerous peer-reviewed articles in some of the industry's top scientific journals, including Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, Annals of Plastic Surgery, Journal of Craniofacial Surgery, and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Rodríguez-Feliz and co-authors were honored with the 2015 Best U.S. Paper Award by Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, the premier and most prestigious plastic surgery journal in the world.
Delivering great results isn't enough for Dr. S. Alexander Earle. He wants every patient to have the finest experience every step of the way. He believes this kind of experience allows every patient to be happy and feel their best.
