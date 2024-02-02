Dr. Samuel Lin Continues Partnership With Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Lin is board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. For all physicians who train in the United States, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is the gold standard for physician certification in the United States and has only 24-member boards. Dr. Lin is board certified by two ABMS boards. He is Program Director of the BIDMC-Harvard Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery residency, and Co-Director of the Harvard Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery Fellowship at BIDMC. He serves as an Associate Editor on the Editorial board for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the main journal for plastic surgery. Dr. Lin, his team, and his collaborators regularly publish scientific papers in the literature to further knowledge about plastic surgery and other topics. Dr. Lin is an active Board Member of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure and Bright Pink Foundations. Dr. Lin is active in both basic science and clinical research with a focus on face/neck/nose surgery (rhinoplasty), breast surgery (reduction, lift and reconstruction), and body contouring. He collaborates with engineers, scientists, and other plastic surgeons at other institutions within the New England area, nationally, and internationally. He is the editor of several medical textbooks including Aesthetic Atlas of the Head and Neck, Atlas of Body Contouring, and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Pearls of Wisdom and Pearls of Wisdom Second and Third Editions. He was recently awarded the American Association of Plastic Surgeons (AAPS) Academic Scholar Award. Dr. Lin is committed to mentoring both medical students, residents, and fellows (national and international) who rotate in the Division of Plastic Surgery at BIDMC. For his efforts, Dr. Lin was awarded the recipient of a "Mentoring Award," by Harvard Medical School through a special nomination process which is sent out to all Harvard faculty members, house officers, fellows and students. He has been a Boston "Top Doc" for several years in plastic surgery.