Dr. Scott Ennis Receives Top Plastic Surgery National Honors in 2025, Continuing a Legacy of Excellence

"These awards reflect what matters most to me and my team—achieving natural, personalized results through advanced plastic surgery techniques that leave our patients genuinely happy with both their outcomes and the care they receive." — Dr. L. Scott Ennis Post this

Top Doctors 2025, as featured in Palm Beach Illustrated, selected by peers

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons for Patient Satisfaction 2025, awarded by the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons

Women's Choice Award – Best Doctors 2025, presented by the Women's Choice Award organization, honoring trusted healthcare professionals based on patient satisfaction and recommendation rates

Top Docs of 2025, awarded by The Boca Raton Observer in partnership with Castle Connolly, based on a national peer-nomination and physician-led selection process

"High-End Plastic Surgery Center of the Year – Florida " award by the Global Excellence Awards 2024, hosted by LUXlife Magazine (UK)

These recognitions highlight Dr. Ennis's commitment to delivering natural-looking facial plastic surgery and body plastic surgery results through advanced techniques and personalized care—hallmarks of his renowned practice.

In addition to his 2025 accolades, Dr. Ennis was recently honored with the "High-End Plastic Surgery Center of the Year – Florida" award by the Global Excellence Awards 2024, hosted by LUXlife Magazine (UK). Over the years, he has also received repeated recognition from respected institutions, including Castle Connolly Top Doctors, the RealSelf Top 100 Plastic Surgeons, Most Honored Doctors (2023), and the National Academy of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Ennis is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and maintains active memberships in the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). These affiliations reflect his standing as a respected authority in cosmetic surgery, both nationally and internationally.

Dr. Ennis is known for his specialization in deep-plane facelifts and facial rejuvenation. Patients from across the globe seek his expertise for results that align closely with their individual anatomy. His luxury-experience private practice, located in Boca Raton, Florida, is recognized for combining surgical precision with attentive, personalized care. These recent awards reflect his ongoing contributions to advancements in the field of aesthetic plastic surgery.

To learn more about Dr. Ennis and the advanced procedures offered at Ennis Plastic Surgery, visit www.EnnisMD.com or call (561) 405-9020 to schedule a consultation.

Media Contact

Scott Ennis, Ennis Plastic Surgery, 1 561-405-9020, [email protected], https://www.ennismd.com

SOURCE Ennis Plastic Surgery