Dr. Seana Rutherford Launches Healix: A New Era in Wound Care

CLEVELAND, Ohio, July 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Seana Rutherford, a distinguished wound care practitioner and owner of Lake Effect Health, proudly announces the completion of her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Ursuline College and the establishment of Healix, a groundbreaking entity dedicated to advancing wound care through evidence-based practice and innovation in the delivery of patient care. Healix will operate independently from Lake Effect Health, setting new standards for modern wound care.

About Healix:

Healix is a pioneering wound care organization focused on delivering cutting-edge wound care solutions. Founded by Dr. Seana Rutherford, Healix offers fully customizable services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client and patient. The new entity will redefine wound care, ensuring the highest standards of treatment for patients in all care settings.

Key Features and Services of Healix:

Customized Wound Care Solutions: Healix provides fully comprehensive, turnkey wound care solutions specifically designed to meet the unique needs of each client. Our evidence-based tiers of service may be utilized in combination or individually to ensure comprehensive and effective care for all patients.

Advanced Wound Healing: Utilizing the latest technology and innovation, Healix improves patient outcomes and enhances operational efficiency by working hand in hand with nurses and members of the interdisciplinary care team to deliver care directly to patients in the safest environment, including our Wound Center and in the comfort of their own home.

About Dr. Seana Rutherford:

Dr. Seana Rutherford, DNP, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, CWS, WCC, is a renowned wound care expert with extensive credentials and experience. In addition to her Doctorate, she holds a Master's in the Science of Nursing from Ursuline College (2015) and a Bachelor's in the Science of Nursing from The University of Akron (2014). Dr. Rutherford has been a Certified Wound Specialist through the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) since 2014 and has been selected as an ABWM Ambassador for 2024, setting the standard for excellence in the specialty of wound care. She has been Wound Care Certified by the National Alliance of Wound Care & Ostomy since 2022 and often precepts students and nurses.

Upcoming Developments:

The Healix headquarters is located in scenic downtown Cleveland, Ohio, with the flagship Healix Wound Center anticipated to open in the fall of 2024. This state-of-the-art facility will embody the latest in wound care innovation, providing unparalleled service to the community with convenient highway and public transit access for patients.

"We are redefining wound care to cater to the unique needs of each and every patient, ensuring the highest standards of treatment and patient care through the utilization of evidence-based practice and technology," says Dr. Rutherford.

