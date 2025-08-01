Dr. Sebi Day: Healing the Community in Brooklyn, Aug 6-10

Victor Bowman, son of the legendary Dr. Sebi, brings a bold new era of healing to Brooklyn from August 6–10, 2025. Carrying forward his father's groundbreaking legacy, Bowman will lead a powerful five-day community wellness event at 958 Halsey Street—blending tradition, innovation, and empowerment for the next generation.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Victor Bowman, the son of the late great Dr. Sebi, a next-generation healer and educator advancing his father's revolutionary legacy with a bold and enigmatic approach to wellness in Brooklyn, NY from August 6th to August 10th, 2025 at 958 Halsey Street for a powerful community event celebrating the life and legacy of world-renowned herbalist Dr. Sebi.