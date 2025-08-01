Dr. Sebi Day: Healing the Community in Brooklyn, Aug 6-10

Victor Bowman, son of the legendary Dr. Sebi, brings a bold new era of healing to Brooklyn from August 6–10, 2025. Carrying forward his father's groundbreaking legacy, Bowman will lead a powerful five-day community wellness event at 958 Halsey Street—blending tradition, innovation, and empowerment for the next generation.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Victor Bowman, the son of the late great Dr. Sebi, a next-generation healer and educator advancing his father's revolutionary legacy with a bold and enigmatic approach to wellness in Brooklyn, NY from August 6th to August 10th, 2025 at 958 Halsey Street for a powerful community event celebrating the life and legacy of world-renowned herbalist Dr. Sebi.
Hosted by his son, Victor Bowman, founder of "Bolingo Balance", this five-day gathering will honor Dr. Sebi's teachings and lifelong mission of healing. Victor is evolving Sebi's mission for the next era. Dr. Sebi's name remains viral— from the late Nipsey Hussle, John Travolta, Taraji P. Henson, Eddie Murphy, the late great Michael Jackson and a collection of young herbalists quoting him on a myriad of social media platforms and using his healing products. Victor is boots-on-the-ground, running "Bolingo Balance", creating herbal remedies, and educating people on a daily basis. Victor isn't just selling herbs — he's restoring ancestral knowledge that the system tried to erase.
August 6th will kick off the event with a "Gift of Giving" — all of Dr. Sebi's custom healing products will be available for a special rate of only $17.50.
Victor Bowman shares: "My focus is not to make one million dollars, but to heal more than one million lives."
Dates: August 6–10
Time: 9 AM – 7 PM Daily
Location: 958 Halsey Street, Brooklyn NY
This event is open to everyone. Get to meet Victor Bowman. Come learn, connect, and be a part of a legacy rooted in natural wellness first ever for Dr. Sebi. Whether you're new to holistic health or already on your journey, this is a moment to experience healing in its purest form. http://www.BolingoBalance.com
