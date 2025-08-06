Dr. Seth Potash of SightMD Named on Newsweek's List of America's Leading Glaucoma Surgeons 2025

"Glaucoma is a lifelong condition that requires early detection, precise management, and compassionate care. I'm grateful to be part of a team at SightMD that prioritizes all of those elements in the work we do every day." said Dr. Seth Potash. Post this

"It is a tremendous honor to be included among the country's leading glaucoma surgeons," said Dr. Seth Potash. "Glaucoma is a lifelong condition that requires early detection, precise management, and compassionate care. I'm grateful to be part of a team at SightMD that prioritizes all of those elements in the work we do every day."

Dr. Potash is known for his commitment to clinical excellence, as well as his ability to build trusted relationships with patients managing complex and progressive vision conditions. He offers a full range of glaucoma treatment options, including the latest minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) techniques.

"This national recognition is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication that Dr. Potash brings to SightMD," said Jonathan Lujan, CEO of SightGrowthPartners, the administrative services provider supporting SightMD. "We are incredibly proud to see his name alongside the most distinguished glaucoma specialists in the country. His work exemplifies SightMD's mission to deliver life-changing care with compassion and expertise."

SightMD congratulates Dr. Seth Potash on this well-earned recognition and celebrates his continued commitment to leading-edge glaucoma care in New York.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Pennsylvania and SightMD Massachusetts. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

