Dr. Shawn J. Khan Brings Glaucoma Expertise to SightMD Massachusetts' Springfield Location

As a former full-time faculty member at the University of Michigan's Kellogg Eye Institute, Dr. Khan trained residents and fellows in advanced glaucoma surgical techniques, conducted clinical research, and cared for some of the most challenging glaucoma cases across the state. He also holds an MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, reflecting his commitment to leadership in healthcare.

Dr. Khan's career highlights include recognition on the "America's Top Ophthalmologists" list multiple times, leadership positions such as hospital Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Staff, and founding his own successful private practice. He has also lectured and led instructional courses on novel glaucoma medications and surgical techniques at prestigious conferences both in the United States and internationally, including the Pan American Congress of Ophthalmology, the Ophthalmological Society of the West Indies, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. Khan has authored numerous book chapters, published multiple peer-reviewed articles, and served as an investigator in several ophthalmic clinical trials. He has also served as a scientific manuscript reviewer for the American Journal of Ophthalmology and the Journal of Clinical Therapeutics.

"I am honored to be joining SightMD Massachusetts and look forward to bringing my passion for patient-centered care to the Springfield community," said Dr. Khan. "My goal is to ensure every patient not only receives the highest level of treatment but also leaves with a clear understanding of their eye health and the options available to them."

Dr. Khan is also deeply involved in community service, volunteering his time to teach, mentor, and serve on local Boards. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time at the beach with his family and dog.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Khan at the Springfield office, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call (413) 782-0030.

SightMD Massachusetts is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, MD, at [email protected].

About SightMD Massachusetts

SightMD Massachusetts proudly serves patients in the Springfield community, continuing the tradition of excellence established by Papale Eye, a trusted leader in ophthalmic care. Offering advanced treatments including LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, dry eye treatment, and comprehensive eye exams, SightMD Massachusetts combines cutting-edge technology with compassionate, patient-centered care. As part of the growing SightMD network across the Northeast, the Massachusetts location reflects the organization's mission to make world-class eye care more accessible, helping patients achieve their best vision and quality of life. For more information, please visit http://www.SightMD.com

