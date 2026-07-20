Dr. Shawn Peffall Announces the Opening of PEFFMed, a New Concierge Style Internal‑Medicine Practice in Mount Airy, Maryland

"My goal has always been to care for patients in a way that feels personal, unrushed, and centered on their health goals," said Dr. Peffall. "PEFFMed gives me the opportunity to practice medicine the way it should be—built on trust, continuity, and meaningful connection." Post this

"My goal has always been to care for patients in a way that feels personal, unrushed, and centered on their health goals," said Dr. Peffall. "PEFFMed gives me the opportunity to practice medicine the way it should be—built on trust, continuity, and meaningful connection."

PEFFMed was built to address a common patient frustration: rushed appointments, limited access, and unpredictable healthcare experiences. By adopting a concierge model, Dr. Peffall offers comprehensive guidance through both routine and complex medical needs.

Although PEFFMed has a welcoming physical office in Mount Airy, the practice fully embraces modern technology and prioritizes the use of telemedicine to support patients' busy lives. Virtual visits, secure messaging, and remote follow‑up options allow patients to stay connected to their physician wherever they are—without sacrificing the depth or quality of care.

Dr. Peffall's practice provides personalized care, extended visits, chronic disease management, preventive health services, and coordinated support for specialty care and hospital transitions. The practice offers transparent membership pricing and individualized medical guidance for adults seeking a more connected healthcare experience.

"Patients should feel confident in their care and comfortable with the time and attention they receive," Dr. Peffall noted. "PEFFMed removes barriers and creates a space where patients are truly known."

PEFFMed is now welcoming new patients. Individuals interested in learning more or beginning the onboarding process can visit Peffmed.com, email [email protected], or call 240‑875‑6321.

Media Contact

Dr. Shawn Peffall, PEEFMed, 1 2408756321, [email protected], Peffmed.com

SOURCE PEEFMed