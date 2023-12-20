Dr. Sheila Balestrino releases 'You Can Do It! (Oh Yes, You Can!)'

New pocket handbook provides wisdom to bring you to a new understanding, release limiting impressions, and learn how to create a happier and healthier life

BUTLER, Pa., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a family medicine physician for more than 30 years, Dr. Sheila Balestrino has always felt it was her role to help people to feel better. As a wisdom hunter, her own path led Balestrino to discover new ideas and new ways to feel better and expand happiness. She kept picking up pieces of information, writing them down, and, ultimately, fitting them together to renew her life and to create a template for others to do the same

A pocket handbook to happiness, "You Can Do It! (Oh Yes, You Can!)" (published by Balboa Press) provides wisdom to bring people to a new understanding, release their limiting impressions, and learn how to create a happier and healthier life. Informative, easy to read, and fun, it seeks to lead and encourage them through the maze of life through pearls of self-awareness, truth, self-compassion, love, and self-care.

Balestrino's desire to explore and understand how health and healing really works led her to wisdom and to the answers she shares now. She explains how healing and feeling better really work and offers practical steps to help others make changes for the better. With her guidance, they can find a better path to freedom, health, and happiness.

"This book is written as a gentle virtual journey through your life's maze and to the clearing and freedom of a happier, healthier you." "This adventure is weaved with love and compassion, inspiring quotes and pearls of wisdom, heartfelt music, and strength for each day. It's a collaboration of love… that has come for you," Balestrino says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Balestrino answered, "It doesn't matter who they are, who they have been, where they are from, what they have, or what they have not done. I want my readers to feel hope and belief in their value and their ability to create a happier and healthier life." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844036-you-can-do-it-oh-yes-you-can

"You Can Do It! (Oh Yes, You Can!)"

By Dr. Sheila Balestrino

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 126 pages | ISBN 9798765238813

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 126 pages | ISBN 9798765238806

E-Book | 126 pages | ISBN 9798765238820

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Sheila Balestrino has worked as a family physician and has been certified by the American Board of Family Medicine for more than 30 years. She also is certified as a coach, compassion key practitioner, and addiction care provider. She has expanded her awareness and ability to help people outside of the traditional medical office.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, [email protected], https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844036-you-can-do-it-oh-yes-you-can

SOURCE Dr. Sheila Balestrino