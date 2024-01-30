Dr. Shervin Naderi Celebrates 12 Consecutive Years as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor in 2024

In the field of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, being recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is a notable achievement. For the 12th consecutive year, this honor has been given to Dr. Shervin Naderi, founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology. With this recognition, Dr. Naderi continues to set the standard for excellence in his field, solidifying his reputation as one of the leading facial plastic surgeons not only in Virginia and Maryland, but in the entire nation.

The Castle Connolly Top Doctor Award recognizes only 7% of physicians, or approximately 66,000 U.S. physicians, from a pool of over 985,000. The rigorous selection process means only a select few earn this prestigious status and are considered Top Doctors.

To be recognized for 12 consecutive years is an accomplishment of Dr. Naderi's unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality care to his patients.

Understanding the Prestigious Castle Connolly Top Doctor Award

Castle Connolly recognizes top-tier health systems, hospitals, and physician practices for their exceptional commitment to delivering high-quality care. To become a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, physicians must first be nominated by their peers.

Once a doctor receives a nomination, their dedicated physician-led research team meticulously evaluates each nominee to confirm their alignment with Castle Connolly's rigorous standards. The selection process is methodical and reliable, making the choices more trustworthy than other organizations that rely solely on patient reviews.

The award is a testament to the trust and respect Dr. Naderi has earned among his peers and patients alike, as it underscores his dedication to maintaining the highest standards in patient care and medical excellence.

About Dr. Shervin Naderi: A Double Board Certified Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon

Dr. Shervin Naderi is the founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS) and the American Board of Otolaryngology (ABO). In fact he is a past examiner for the ABFPRS. Dr. Naderi is a true ultra specialist with a focus purely on rhinoplasty and advanced facial injections using Botox and Fillers.

Dr. Naderi is also well known for his commitment to excellence in patient care and distinguished in the field of cosmetic plastic surgery. This has earned him numerous accolades, like being named America's Best Plastic Surgeons by Newsweek in 2023.

The Naderi Center: An Exceptional Cosmetic Surgery Practice in Virginia

Located in greater Washington DC area with offices in Reston Virginia and Chevy Chase Maryland, The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery & Dermatology serves the entire DMV area stands as a beacon of excellence in the realm of cosmetic surgery nationally.

The center's unique approach to patient care emphasizes mastery to minimize risk and achieve the best possible results.

With a team of board-certified physicians, each focusing exclusively on specific areas of cosmetic surgery and dermatology, The Naderi Center provides a comprehensive range of services tailored to the individual needs of each patient.

The center's commitment to delivering exceptional patient care has resulted in a remarkable 97% patient recommendation rate.

Dr. Shervin Naderi's Experience in Rhinoplasty and Revision Rhinoplasty

Dr. Shervin Naderi has an impressive 25 years of experience in the field of facial plastic surgery, with particular expertise in rhinoplasty and facial injections.

His extensive training and dedication to these procedures have allowed him to master the art of nose reshaping, a complex procedure that requires a high level of skill and precision. Dr. Naderi has many patients who travel from outside of the U.S. for his surgical techniques and artistry in reshaping the nose.

Whether the goal is to achieve facial harmony, correct asymmetries, or improve breathing, Dr. Naderi's expertise ensures the highest standard of care and results.

Dr. Naderi's Expertise in Facial Injections with Botox and Dermal Fillers

Beyond surgical procedures, Dr. Naderi is also an internationally recognized expert in facial injections with Botox and dermal fillers.

As a past clinical instructor for Allergan and Galderma, he has taught many doctors and injectors advanced Botox and dermal filler injection techniques. This showcases his skill and commitment to sharing knowledge and promoting best practices in the field.

Exploring the Range of Services at the Naderi Center

The Naderi Center offers an extensive range of cosmetic services for the nose, face, and body. Their procedures are performed by board-certified physicians who are experts in their respective areas of cosmetic surgery and dermatology.

Surgical Procedures

The Naderi Center offers many cosmetic surgical procedures, catering to both facial and body enhancements.

Their facial surgeries focus on rejuvenation and structural modifications, ranging from minimally invasive techniques to more comprehensive treatments. These include rhinoplasty, facelifts, neck lifts, brow lifts, blepharoplasty, and more.

For body sculpting, they offer advanced procedures aimed at contouring and reshaping. Some of the procedures include tummy tucks, breast augmentation, body lift, body contouring, and other surgeries.

Each procedure is customized to the individual's needs, ensuring a natural and harmonious appearance, with a strong emphasis on safety and patient satisfaction.

Non-Surgical Procedures

The Naderi Center in Virginia offers a wide range of non-surgical procedures, such as:

Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty: This procedure involves the use of hyaluronic acid-based fillers to reshape the nose without the need for surgery.

Injectables: The center offers a variety of injectable treatments, including Botox and Dysport, which are used to reduce wrinkles and lines. They also provide filler injections, which can be used for a variety of purposes, such as plumping up areas of the face or filling in wrinkles.

The center offers more non-surgical procedures, giving their patients several options to enhance their appearance.

