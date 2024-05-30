Dr. Simon Ourian Removes Dark Circles With Innovative Treatments

Experience the transformative power of radiant, youthful-looking skin Post this

"We understand the impact that dark circles can have on one's confidence and overall well-being," says Dr. Simon Ourian. "With our new dark circle removal treatment, our goal is to empower individuals to look and feel their best without compromising on safety or effectiveness. We believe that everyone deserves to experience the transformative power of radiant, youthful-looking skin."

Dr. Simon Ourian's commitment to patient satisfaction continues to push the boundaries of innovation in skincare, offering a comprehensive range of treatments tailored to each patient's unique needs. He offers two specific treatments to combat dark circles, the first being dermal fillers called Neustem which are placed right underneath the skin with microdroplet injections and also on top of the bone to elevate the skin and get rid of the shadow and hollowness. Secondly he uses the coolaser to remove the pigmentation in the skin causing it look a lot lighter.

Individuals interested in learning more about Dr. Simon Ourian's dark circle removal treatment are encouraged to schedule a consultation at Epione Beverly Hills. During the consultation, patients will have the opportunity to discuss their concerns, goals, and treatment options with Dr. Simon Ourian and his team of skilled professionals.

