Dr. Simon Ourian Removes Dark Circles With Innovative Treatments

Dr. Simon Ourian, a leading figure in the field of cosmetic dermatology is letting everyone in on the secret behind his innovative technique to brighten dark circles. Dr. Simon Ourian's paired procedures promise to transform the way individuals address under-eye concerns.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark circles under the eyes are a common aesthetic issue that can affect people of all ages and backgrounds. Despite numerous products and treatments available on the market, many individuals struggle to find a solution that effectively addresses their concerns without invasive procedures or harsh chemicals. Recognizing the need for a safe, non-invasive solution, Dr. Simon Ourian dedicated himself to developing a treatment that targets dark circles at their root cause while delivering noticeable, long-lasting results.
Dr. Simon Ourian's dark circle removal treatment is the culmination of extensive research and innovation. Combining advanced technology with his unparalleled expertise, he has developed a procedure that addresses pigmentation irregularities, fine lines, and puffiness in the delicate under-eye area. Unlike traditional treatments that may provide temporary relief or require downtime, Dr. Simon Ourian's approach is minimally invasive, ensuring minimal discomfort and downtime for patients.
"We understand the impact that dark circles can have on one's confidence and overall well-being," says Dr. Simon Ourian. "With our new dark circle removal treatment, our goal is to empower individuals to look and feel their best without compromising on safety or effectiveness. We believe that everyone deserves to experience the transformative power of radiant, youthful-looking skin."
Dr. Simon Ourian's commitment to patient satisfaction continues to push the boundaries of innovation in skincare, offering a comprehensive range of treatments tailored to each patient's unique needs. He offers two specific treatments to combat dark circles, the first being dermal fillers called Neustem which are placed right underneath the skin with microdroplet injections and also on top of the bone to elevate the skin and get rid of the shadow and hollowness. Secondly he uses the coolaser to remove the pigmentation in the skin causing it look a lot lighter.
Individuals interested in learning more about Dr. Simon Ourian's dark circle removal treatment are encouraged to schedule a consultation at Epione Beverly Hills. During the consultation, patients will have the opportunity to discuss their concerns, goals, and treatment options with Dr. Simon Ourian and his team of skilled professionals.
