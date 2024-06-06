Dr. Simon Ourian Spills the Tea on the Latest Cosmetic Trends Among Celebrities in 2024

Dr. Simon Ourian, a leading cosmetic dermatology doctor and founder of Epione Beverly Hills, announces the latest cosmetic trends favored by celebrities in 2024. These trends include natural-looking enhancements, sculpted jawlines, non-surgical rhinoplasty, glowing skin health treatments, and non-invasive body contouring. Dr. Simon Ourian's expertise and innovative techniques have made him a trusted name among high-profile clients seeking to enhance their natural beauty with subtle and effective procedures. The press release highlights Dr. Simon Ourian's commitment to personalized care and his role in setting new standards in aesthetic treatments.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Simon Ourian, a leading cosmetic dermatology doctor, and the founder of Epione Beverly Hills, is excited to share insights on the latest cosmetic trends favored by celebrities in 2024. Known for his innovative techniques and work with high-profile clients, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Lady Gaga, Dr. Ourian is at the forefront of the evolving landscape of aesthetic treatments.

As a trusted name in cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Ourian has a keen eye for emerging trends and a deep understanding of what drives celebrities to seek particular treatments. His expertise and artistic approach have made him a go-to expert for those looking to enhance their natural beauty with cutting-edge, non-invasive procedures.

The top cosmetic trends among celebrities in 2024, as observed by Dr. Simon Ourian, include:

Natural-Looking Enhancements: Celebrities are increasingly opting for subtle enhancements that maintain their unique features while providing a refreshed and youthful appearance. Techniques such as micro-fillers and micro-needling are popular for their ability to deliver natural results without the look of having "work done."

Sculpted Jawlines: A defined jawline continues to be a coveted feature among both male and female celebrities. Dr. Ourian's advanced jawline contouring treatments, using a combination of dermal fillers and non-invasive skin tightening technologies, have become a top choice for achieving a chiseled and balanced facial profile.

Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty: The demand for non-surgical nose reshaping has surged, with celebrities seeking to refine the appearance of their noses without undergoing invasive surgery. Dr. Ourian's expertise in non-surgical rhinoplasty allows for precise adjustments that enhance facial harmony.

Skin Health and Glow: Maintaining a radiant complexion is a priority for celebrities, leading to the popularity of treatments focused on skin health. Procedures such as laser resurfacing, chemical peels, and customized skincare regimens are essential for achieving and maintaining a luminous, red-carpet-ready glow.

Body Contouring and Tightening: With the increasing demand for body positivity and personalized beauty standards, celebrities are turning to non-invasive body contouring treatments. Techniques like CoolSculpting and advanced radiofrequency technologies are popular for their ability to sculpt and tighten the body without plastic surgery.

"Celebrities are trendsetters, and their choices often reflect broader shifts in beauty standards," says Dr. Simon Ourian. "The move towards natural-looking results and non-invasive procedures shows a growing appreciation for subtle enhancements that celebrate individual beauty."

Dr. Ourian's practice at Epione Beverly Hills continues to innovate and offer the latest in aesthetic treatments. His dedication to providing personalized care ensures that each patient receives treatments tailored to their unique needs and goals.

Patients and media representatives are invited to learn more about these trends and experience Dr. Ourian's expertise firsthand. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit Epione.com or call/text 310.651.6267.

About Dr. Simon Ourian Dr. Simon Ourian is a world-renowned aesthetic specialist and the founder of Epione Beverly Hills. With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Simon Ourian has become a leading authority in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, known for his artistic approach and commitment to patient care. His innovative techniques and dedication to excellence have made him a trusted name in the field of cosmetic dermatology.

Media Contact

Gannon Kennedy, Epione Medical Corporation, 1 3102716506, [email protected], Epione.com

SOURCE Epione Medical Corporation