Dr. Simon Ourian Unveils New FDA-Approved Advanced Cellulite Removal Treatment

Dr. Simon Ourian has a deep understanding of the underlying anatomy of cellulite, which is quite complex and can be complicated to treat until now. Many other cellulite products and treatments approach cellulite from the outside-in and do not attack cellulite at the source which is septa.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a new beauty breakthrough with Dr. Simon Ourian's new cellulite removal treatment that redefines smooth skin. At Epione we are proud to unveil a new cellulite removal treatment, which is a revolutionary approach attacking cellulite at the source. This advanced technique addresses cellulite from the inside out, offering a long-term solution for the reduction of cellulite on the buttocks and thighs. Supported by robust clinical data, the treatment promises visible and long lasting results after a single session.
Dr. Simon Ourian's method is unique in its ability to precisely target and release the septa—the fibrous bands beneath the skin responsible for cellulite. "This treatment allows me to identify and release the septa causing cellulite dimples, ensuring effective and targeted results," explains Dr. Ourian. "It is one of the only technologies that gives us the ability to confirm in real time the septa we are treating, increasing our confidence in the procedure's success."
The newly FDA-cleared device is designed for minimal invasiveness. Performed in just about an hour at Epione's state-of-the-art facility, patients experience little to no downtime, with most resuming normal activities within 24 to 48 hours. While avoiding strenuous activities for a few weeks is advised, the procedure itself is associated with minimal discomfort—most side effects, such as mild pain and bruising, resolve shortly after treatment.
Cellulite affects up to 90% of women, and nearly 60% report feeling bothered by its appearance. Traditional treatments often work from the outside-in, struggling to effectively target the problem at its source. Dr. Simon Ourian's approach directly releases the septa under the skin, ensuring significant and lasting improvements in the appearance of cellulite.
"We are excited to offer this new treatment to our patients," adds Dr. Ourian. "Cellulite has always been a challenging issue to address, but with our new technology, we can provide a solution that achieves clear, lasting results. Our clinic continues to be at the forefront of aesthetic innovation, and we are committed to providing the highest standards of care and excellence."
For more information on Dr. Simon Ourian's cellulite removal treatment or to schedule a consultation, please visit or contact Epione Beverly Hills directly at 310-651-6267
Media Contact
Austin, Epione Medical Corporation, 1 (310) 651-6267, [email protected], https://www.epionebh.com
SOURCE Epione Medical Corporation
Share this article