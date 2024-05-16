Dr. Simon Ourian Unveils New FDA-Approved Advanced Cellulite Removal Treatment

Dr. Simon Ourian's method is unique in its ability to precisely target and release the septa—the fibrous bands beneath the skin responsible for cellulite. Post this

The newly FDA-cleared device is designed for minimal invasiveness. Performed in just about an hour at Epione's state-of-the-art facility, patients experience little to no downtime, with most resuming normal activities within 24 to 48 hours. While avoiding strenuous activities for a few weeks is advised, the procedure itself is associated with minimal discomfort—most side effects, such as mild pain and bruising, resolve shortly after treatment.

Cellulite affects up to 90% of women, and nearly 60% report feeling bothered by its appearance. Traditional treatments often work from the outside-in, struggling to effectively target the problem at its source. Dr. Simon Ourian's approach directly releases the septa under the skin, ensuring significant and lasting improvements in the appearance of cellulite.

"We are excited to offer this new treatment to our patients," adds Dr. Ourian. "Cellulite has always been a challenging issue to address, but with our new technology, we can provide a solution that achieves clear, lasting results. Our clinic continues to be at the forefront of aesthetic innovation, and we are committed to providing the highest standards of care and excellence."

For more information on Dr. Simon Ourian's cellulite removal treatment or to schedule a consultation, please visit or contact Epione Beverly Hills directly at 310-651-6267

