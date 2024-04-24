Dr. Simon Ourian's Revolutionary Acne Scar Treatments Coolaser® and Neustem® at Epione Beverly Hills

If you're battling acne scars, there are innovative, effective solutions available now. At Epione Beverly Hills, Dr. Simon Ourian offers advanced dermatological treatments tailored for skin resurfacing with minimally invasive techniques. Epione is the top choice for those seeking the ultimate in cosmetic care.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned cosmetic dermatology specialist Dr. Simon Ourian at Epione Beverly Hills introduces a groundbreaking solution to acne scars with two state-of-the-art technologies: Coolaser® and Neustem®. These cutting-edge treatments are transforming the approach to acne scar removal, providing patients with non-surgical options that deliver remarkable results with minimal downtime.
Coolaser® technology combines skin cooling methods with a series of light pulses targeting various depths. This precise technique removes damaged outer skin layers, encouraging the formation of new, healthy skin in its place. Complementing Coolaser®, Dr. Ourian has developed Neustem®, an innovative injectable that utilizes a unique blend of dermal fillers and growth factors. Neustem® stimulates the body's own collagen production, enhancing skin volume and smoothness where acne scars once prevailed.
Dr. Ourian explains, "Both Coolaser® and Neustem® are designed with the patient's comfort and results in mind. Our aim at Epione is to offer treatments that not only resolve cosmetic concerns but also improve our patients' overall well-being and self-confidence. These technologies have set a new benchmark in acne scar treatment, allowing our patients to start anew with confidence and a natural look."
Dr. Ourian's pioneering methods have attracted celebrities and influencers worldwide, establishing Epione Beverly Hills as a premier center for cosmetic enhancements. With Coolaser® and Neustem®, Dr. Simon Ourian continues to redefine standards in dermatology, prioritizing patient safety, comfort, and satisfaction.
For more information about Coolaser®, Neustem®, or to book a consultation with Dr. Simon Ourian, visit www.epionebh.com or contact Epione Beverly Hills directly at (310) 651-6267.
Media Contact
Austin Groveman, Epione, 1 3106516267, [email protected], www.epionebh.com
SOURCE Epione
