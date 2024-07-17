Dr. Solomon Azouz collaborates with CoverLipedema to Advocate for Insurance Coverage of Lipedema Surgery in the South

"We are thrilled to work with Dr. Dr. Azouz and use his experience to further our aim of obtaining insurance coverage for lipedema surgery," says Antonio Rego of CoverLipedema. "We are putting in endless effort as a team to make sure patients get the care they deserve to lead happy, healthy lives." Post this

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Solomon Azouz provides a full range of operations to properly treat lipedema while also restoring patients' confidence and mobility. The procedures include:

Liposuction for the trunk, legs, and calves

Brachioplasty (Arm Lift)

Abdominoplasty (Tummy Tuck)

Thigh lift

Calf Lift

Dr. Azouz, in collaboration with CoverLipedema, is leading the battle to advocate for insurance coverage for these life-changing procedures. Dr. Azouz and CoverLipedema work collaboratively with policymakers, insurance providers, and the medical community to ensure that lipedema patients have access to the treatments they require without financial constraints.

"Our mission is to provide people with lipedema the tools they need to reclaim their lives through life-changing surgical procedures," says Dr. Solomon Azouz. "By collaborating with CoverLipedema, we are advancing discussions on insurance coverage for these critical procedures and fighting for policies that prioritize patients' well-being."

CoverLipedema, a key advocate for equal access to care for lipedema sufferers, praised Dr. Azouz's collaboration as a big step forward in their advocacy efforts. They are collaborating with insurance companies such as Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, and Cigna to increase coverage opportunities for lipedema treatments.

"We are thrilled to work with Dr. Solomon Azouz and use his experience to further our aim of obtaining insurance coverage for lipedema surgery," says Antonio Rego of CoverLipedema. "We are putting in endless effort as a team to make sure patients get the care they deserve to lead happy, healthy lives."

Dr. Solomon Azouz and CoverLipedema are working together to reduce obstacles to care and promote access to surgical treatments for lipedema patients in Dallas and abroad.

Please visit drazouz.com to learn more about Dr. Solomon Azouz and the procedures he offers for his patients in Dallas, Texas. For more information on CoverLipedema and its advocacy efforts, please go to coverlipedema.com

Dr. Solomon Azouz is a leading expert in plastic and reconstructive surgery in Dallas, Texas. With a dedication to excellence, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Solomon Azouz leads the practice, which provides personalized care and cutting-edge treatments to help patients reach their physical and functional goals.

CoverLipedema is an advocacy organization that promotes fair access to care for individuals with lipedema. CoverLipedema uses education, outreach, and policy advocacy to empower patients, educate the public, and encourage systemic change to enhance the lives of those living with lipedema.

