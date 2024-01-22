Dr. Solomon Azouz Offers Novel Techniques for Correcting Tubular Breast Deformity in Men and Women

"Tubular breast deformity can have serious consequences for a person's physical and emotional health," says Dr. Solomon Azouz. Post this

Dr. Azouz's innovative approach to tubular breast deformity treatment includes a variety of surgical procedures that target the underlying causes of the problem. For women, this may entail loosening the tight ligaments that limit breast growth, contouring the breast tissue, and, if desired, performing a breast augmentation with implants. For men, the procedure may include removing extra breast tissue, contouring the chest, and repositioning the nipple-areola complex.

Dr. Azouz's techniques aim to produce natural-looking results with minimal scarring. Using a patient-centered approach, he works closely with each patient to understand their specific desires and goals.

Azouz Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery is a cutting-edge practice maintained by highly skilled professionals. Dr. Solomon Azouz is a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 15 years of experience in breast surgery. He also belongs to various important professional organizations, such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Azouz performs an extensive range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures including facial plastic surgery, nose surgery, ear surgery, breast surgery, plastic surgery for men, gynecomastia surgery, abdominal wall reconstruction, liposuction, lipedema surgery, hair transplants, and hand surgery. Dr. Azouz also offers skincare options for treating various skin growths, conditions, and scars.

Aozuz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery is located at 7777 Forest Lane Building C, Suite 802 in Dallas, TX. Dr. Azouz proudly serves patients from many states including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Colorado, New York, and more. Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery offers virtual consultations for patients who are considering traveling to Dallas for plastic surgery. For additional information about Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, including Dr. Solomon Azouz's innovative treatments for treating and correcting tubular breast deformity, please visit drazouz.com or call (972) 702-8888 to schedule a consultation.

