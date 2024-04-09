Dr. Somi Javaid, Founder of HerMD Makes Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List

Inc.'s seventh annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

CINCINNATI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. today announced its seventh annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world. Dr. Somi Javaid, Founder and Lead Chief Medical Officer of HerMD is proud to be on that list.

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.

"It's a huge honor to be among such an extraordinary group of entrepreneurial women on Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List," shares Dr. Somi Javaid. "This recognition validates the importance of the work we do at HerMD to raise the standard of health care for women in this country, making menopause and sexual health care accessible and comprehensive. I have never shied from a challenge and I'm energized as we work to ensure that one hundred percent of providers are certified in menopause and sexual health, as they are at HerMD, instead of the current 20 percent nationwide. "

Dr. Somi Javaid is a board-certified OB/GYN, leading women's sexual health thought leader, and menopause advocate.

Physician-founded, patient-forward, and mission-driven since 2015, HerMD has been revolutionizing the future of women's healthcare through an integrated, evidence-based model delivering comprehensive women's healthcare all under one roof. By leading female-focused research and integrating cutting-edge technologies and treatment options into the care model, HerMD is leading the movement in transforming women's healthcare. From menopause and sexual wellness to aesthetics, HerMD provides care for every aspect of women's health.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor expresses, "the past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back. The female founders on this year's list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment."

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine's Female Founders issue (April 2024) will be available online on April 9 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 16.

About HerMD

Physician-founded, patient-forward, and mission-driven since 2015, HerMD has been revolutionizing the future of women's healthcare through an integrated, evidence-based model delivering comprehensive women's healthcare all under one roof. By leading female-focused research and integrating cutting-edge technologies and treatment options into the care model, HerMD is leading the movement in transforming women's healthcare. From mental health and sexual wellness to aesthetics and more, HerMD provides care for every aspect of women's health. HerMD has been featured in outlets such as Forbes, Oprah Daily, Vogue and more. Follow HerMD on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. For more information, please visit hermd.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

