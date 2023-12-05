Dr. Suzanne Quardt of Hit Television Series "Dr. 90210" on E! Joins Renowned Plastic Surgery Group CosmetiCare

Dr. Quardt's vision is to help more people feel confident and comfortable in their own skin by making cosmetic surgical options more accessible.
CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Suzanne Quardt, fondly known as "Dr. Q" by her patients, has joined CosmetiCare, one of Southern California's top-rated surgery centers and medical spas, to broaden accessibility of cosmetic procedures to a wider range of patients.
With male surgeons out numbering female surgeons by 5:1, Dr. Quardt, brings a unique and fresh perspective to the team at CosmetiCare, joining Dr. Michael Niccole and Dr. Brian Reagan to deliver plastic and cosmetic surgery solutions for the face and body as well as performing challenging cases of complex breast revisions. Dr. Q is known for helping thousands of patients achieve their aesthetic goals and improve their confidence.
"There is so much pressure on women and men to fit into a certain visual mold," said Dr. Quardt. "The filters on social media can set unrealistic expectations and make people unnecessarily unhappy with their appearance. Ultimately, people want to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin. And for many, that means the personal decision to surgically address areas of their face and body. It's my goal to help patients achieve the best look that is uniquely theirs so when they look in the mirror they are happy with what they see." She continues, "Joining CosmetiCare as part of a highly reviewed and rated team will enable me to empower more people through surgical solutions."
Dr. Niccole, CosmetiCare found, Medical Director and board-certified surgeon, shared his excitement about this new partnership, "Dr. Q is a true artistic visionary who has restored confidence to thousands of patients throughout her career. We share a similar goal of delivering elevated patient care and providing the most impactful patient results. Together we will be able to help more people love the way they look."
Prior to joining the team at CosmetiCare, Dr. Q was a fan favorite and cast member of the hit reality television series "Dr. 90210" on the E! television network. She also has a surgical practice in the Coachella Valley.
Dr. Quardt is a board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. After receiving her bachelor's degree in biology, she continued her education at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, NJ Medical School graduating with honors. She was then accepted at the University of Southern California where she did her general surgery and place surgery residencies at the LA County USC Medical Center and served as Chief Resident in Plastic Surgery. She completed post-graduate fellowship training in Complex Plastic Reconstructive and Burn Reconstructive Surgery and an American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeon accredited USC/Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship in Los Angeles, receiving extensive training in the latest advancements of all aspects of cosmetic surgery. She is a published research author, served as Chief of Plastic Surgery at Eisenhower Medical Center, and is the recipient of many prestigious awards.
ABOUT COSMETICARE
With a passion for providing the best patient care available, Dr. Michael Niccole founded CosmetiCare in 1982 and has built it into one of the leading plastic surgery and MedSpa centers in the nation. CosmetiCare's meticulously cultivated, award-winning team of doctors and medical professionals has provided more than 100,000 stories of transformation. The CosmetiCare team is devoted to guiding patients through the decision-making process with education and insights that enable them to make face and body surgery decisions that will enable them to look and feel their best. To learn more about CosmetiCare, visit www.cosmeticare.com
