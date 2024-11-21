Dr. Tadros Inducted as Fellow of the American College of Dentists

I am deeply honored to be inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Dentists. This recognition fuels my passion for continuing to serve my patients and my community, while advocating for excellence and ethical practices in dentistry. Post this

"I am deeply honored to be inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Dentists," said Dr. Tadros. "This recognition fuels my passion for continuing to serve my patients and my community while advocating for excellence and ethical practices in dentistry."

Dr. Tadros's induction into the ACD is a testament to his leadership and influence in the dental community. As the lead practicing clinician at Elite Endodontics of NH, Dr. Tadros continues to prioritize patient care and innovation in the field.

Elite Endodontics provides a wide range of services and procedures to meet the varying needs of patients, including:

Root Canal Therapy

Gentlewave Procedure

Endodontic Retreatment

Endodontic Surgery

Cracked Teeth

Dental Trauma

Pediatric Services

Pulpotomy

Sedation

About Elite Endodontics of NH

Elite Endodontics of NH (https://www.eliteendodonticsnh.com/) has locations in Hudson, Hooksett, and Moultonborough, providing specialized endodontic care. Led by Dr. Tadros, the practice is dedicated to delivering advanced, compassionate care while supporting the growth and development of the dental profession.

To learn more, contact Elite Endodontics at one of their 3 locations:

Elite Endodontics: Hudson

182 Central Street

Hudson, NH 03051

603-882-5455

Elite Endodontics: Hooksett

1310 Hooksett Road

Hooksett, NH 03106

603-628-2891

Elite Endodontics: Moultonborough

60 Whittier Hwy, Unit 1

Moultonborough, NH 03254

603-253-5224

