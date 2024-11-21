Dr. Tadros Inducted as Fellow of the American College of Dentists

Elite Endodontics of NH is proud to announce that Dr. Tadros was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Dentists (ACD) during the ACD Annual Convocation held recently in New Orleans. This prestigious honor recognizes Dr. Tadros's commitment to excellence in the dental profession and his ongoing contributions to the field of endodontics and dental leadership.
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Endodontics of NH is proud to announce that Dr. Tadros was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Dentists (ACD) during the ACD Annual Convocation held recently in New Orleans. This prestigious honor recognizes Dr. Tadros's commitment to excellence in the dental profession and his ongoing contributions to the field of endodontics and dental leadership.
The American College of Dentists, the oldest major honorary organization for dentists, selects Fellows who demonstrate outstanding leadership and exceptional service to the profession and society. Dr. Tadros's dedication to upholding the highest ethical standards in dentistry and his active involvement in professional organizations, including his role as Trustee of the Greater Nashua Dental Society, reflect his unwavering commitment to advancing the field.
"I am deeply honored to be inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Dentists," said Dr. Tadros. "This recognition fuels my passion for continuing to serve my patients and my community while advocating for excellence and ethical practices in dentistry."
Dr. Tadros's induction into the ACD is a testament to his leadership and influence in the dental community. As the lead practicing clinician at Elite Endodontics of NH, Dr. Tadros continues to prioritize patient care and innovation in the field.
About Elite Endodontics of NH
Elite Endodontics of NH (https://www.eliteendodonticsnh.com/) has locations in Hudson, Hooksett, and Moultonborough, providing specialized endodontic care. Led by Dr. Tadros, the practice is dedicated to delivering advanced, compassionate care while supporting the growth and development of the dental profession.
