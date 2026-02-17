Dr. Talbot's Launches First All-in-One Breastfeeding Care Package for New Moms

"We wanted to create one simple, affordable solution that supports both mom's comfort and breastfeeding needs in one place." Post this

"New moms are often piecing together breastfeeding supplies while recovering from childbirth," said Helen Curran, CMO of Dr. Talbot's. "We wanted to create one simple, affordable solution that supports the difficult first stages of breastfeeding—so moms don't have to shop five different places during one of the most demanding seasons of motherhood."

Unlike traditional breastfeeding bundles that focus only on breast care or milk collecting, Dr. Talbot's package recognizes that successful breastfeeding requires both physical comfort and the right equipment. The Ultimate Breastfeeding Care Package includes:

Vegan Nipple Balm (2 oz) - Provides soothing relief for cracked, painful nipples and is safe for baby

Hot & Cold Therapy Pads (2 with covers) - Helps ease engorgement and support milk letdown

Lactation Massager - Encourages milk flow and relieves clogged ducts

100 Nursing Pads - Leak protection for everyday confidence

Silicone Breast Pump - Cord-free, battery-free pump designed to capture every drop

50 Breast Milk Storage Bags - Leak-resistant protection for safe milk storage

Tote Bag - Keep essentials organized at home or on the go

Individually, the included products retail for more than $90. The complete bundle is available now at DrTalbots.com for $62.99—offering families more than 30% in savings, with free shipping on orders over $30.

