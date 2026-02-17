Dr. Talbot's Launches First All-in-One Breastfeeding Care Package for New Moms

The industry-first bundle combines mom's comfort essentials with complete breastfeeding tools in one convenient kit, offering families more than 30% in savings.
MONROE, La., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While most breastfeeding kits focus solely on pumps or milk storage, few address the physical comfort needs of new moms. Today, Dr. Talbot's announced the launch of The Ultimate Breastfeeding Care Package—an all-in-one solution designed to support both moms' comfort and breastfeeding needs in one convenient purchase.
The new bundle expands Dr. Talbot's Mom, a rapidly growing line that includes popular postpartum recovery products such as the Peri-Bottle, Postpartum Ice Pads, and Cooling Perineal Pad Liners. With the Ultimate Breastfeeding Care Package, the brand continues its mission of simplifying early motherhood by eliminating the need for parents to source products from multiple retailers during an already overwhelming time.
"New moms are often piecing together breastfeeding supplies while recovering from childbirth," said Helen Curran, CMO of Dr. Talbot's. "We wanted to create one simple, affordable solution that supports the difficult first stages of breastfeeding—so moms don't have to shop five different places during one of the most demanding seasons of motherhood."
Unlike traditional breastfeeding bundles that focus only on breast care or milk collecting, Dr. Talbot's package recognizes that successful breastfeeding requires both physical comfort and the right equipment. The Ultimate Breastfeeding Care Package includes:
- Vegan Nipple Balm (2 oz) - Provides soothing relief for cracked, painful nipples and is safe for baby
- Hot & Cold Therapy Pads (2 with covers) - Helps ease engorgement and support milk letdown
- Lactation Massager - Encourages milk flow and relieves clogged ducts
- 100 Nursing Pads - Leak protection for everyday confidence
- Silicone Breast Pump - Cord-free, battery-free pump designed to capture every drop
- 50 Breast Milk Storage Bags - Leak-resistant protection for safe milk storage
- Tote Bag - Keep essentials organized at home or on the go
Individually, the included products retail for more than $90. The complete bundle is available now at DrTalbots.com for $62.99—offering families more than 30% in savings, with free shipping on orders over $30.
About Dr. Talbot's
Dr. Talbot's is a leading provider of safe, naturally-inspired solutions for the whole family. The Dr. Talbot's Mom line was created specifically to support the health needs of pregnant and postpartum moms, offering thoughtfully designed products that prioritize comfort, safety, and simplicity. To learn more, visit DrTalbots.com or follow @DrTalbotsUSA on Instagram.
