Dr. Talbot's MilkFresh Sensors Hit Target, Keeping Breast Milk Fresh on the Go

MilkFresh sensors are here! Starting December 1st, find Dr. Talbot's innovative breast milk freshness system exclusively at Target stores and Target.com in a convenient 48-pack. Designed for busy parents, these sensors sync with the free MilkFresh app to track breast milk freshness using CDC-recommended guidelines.

This innovative app, powered by Evigence, is part of the Dr. Talbot's Mom range. The MilkFresh system is a breakthrough in breast milk storage. Parents can track freshness using CDC-recommended temperature and storage time guidelines by attaching a sensor to milk storage bags. The MilkFresh app provides clarity and peace of mind for even the busiest parents.

MilkFresh redefines how parents approach milk storage, ensuring every bottle or bag is fresh and safe for their baby. At home, work, or on the go, the MilkFresh system makes it easy to keep track of breast milk freshness. No effort, just peace of mind.

Why Parents Trust MilkFresh:

Freshness at a Glance: Sensors detect temperature shifts and track time to ensure milk stays within safe limits.

Smart App Integration: The app syncs seamlessly with the sensors to provide real-time updates.

Designed for Modern Families: Perfect for parents managing work, travel, or daily life.

"We know parents juggle countless responsibilities, and breast milk storage shouldn't add stress," said Helen Curran, Chief Marketing Officer at Dr. Talbot's. "MilkFresh is more than just a tool—it's a game-changer for breastfeeding families, simplifying their routines and giving them peace of mind. We're thrilled to bring this innovation to Target and make it more accessible for moms everywhere."

The MilkFresh sensors are also available at Walmart.com, DrTalbots.com, and in Walmart stores nationwide.

About Dr. Talbot's:

Dr. Talbot's is a leading provider of safe and effective solutions for the whole family. Inspired by the belief that nature provides the best care for infants and parents, we developed products that harness the power of natural ingredients.

About Dr. Talbot's Mom:

The Dr. Talbot's Mom line was created to support the health needs of pregnant and postpartum moms specifically. The line's best-sellers include the Peri Bottle, Postpartum Ice Pads, and Cooling Perineal Pad Liners. In 2024, Dr. Talbot's Mom has emerged as the fastest-growing brand for prenatal and postpartum care on Amazon.com

About Evigence:

At Evigence, we measure food freshness in a new, smarter way to help our customers go beyond the date code – guaranteeing the quality and safety of their food, while reducing waste and operational inefficiencies. We provide advanced analytics based on data from our advanced sensors to intuitively monitor food freshness in real time, at the item level, all the way from production to consumption. For more information, visit www.evigence.com.

