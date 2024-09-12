Dr. Terri-Lynn MacKay, Mental Health Director for LifeSpeak Inc., to Present at 43rd Annual International Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists Symposium

LifeSpeak's ALAViDA Substance Use solution features self-monitoring and reporting tools for members, in addition to iCBT, evidence-based resources, and substance use coaching, which according to Dr. MacKay, can lead to better outcomes, including reduced symptoms and improved functioning. Post this

The lingering stigma around substance use and how it affects their employees;

How to help employees across all stages of substance use, not just those with a clinical substance use diagnosis; and

How employers can engage with a growing population of sober-curious employees who want to change their relationship with substances.

LifeSpeak's ALAViDA Substance Use solution features self-monitoring and reporting tools for members, in addition to iCBT, evidence-based resources, and substance use coaching, which according to Dr. MacKay, can lead to better outcomes, including reduced symptoms and improved functioning. More specifically, recent reports show that 79% of ALAViDA participants reported an improvement in their mood and 78% reported enhancements in their daily life functioning.

In addition to offering personalized care and educational resources for individuals who are struggling with, or wish to change their relationship with substances, LifeSpeak Inc. offers support for families and loved ones who are affected by substance use, as well as training for managers who want to support employees struggling with substance use.

The 2024 ISCEBS Annual Symposium, slated for September 15-18 in Nashville, is one of the largest gatherings of credentialed benefits professionals in North America. Attendees represent corporations, consulting firms, health care organizations, hospitals, banks, insurance companies, investment and administration firms, jointly trusteed and public employee benefit plans, law firms and other organizations involved with employee benefits. It's deemed a "can't miss event" with educational offerings focused on health, retirement, and general benefits topics.

