Dr. Thomas McNemar Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

"Every patient is beautiful and unique. I believe that cosmetic surgery can renew and accentuate one's outer beauty, while enhancing inner beauty and a higher sense of confidence."

Dr. Thomas McNemar attended the Medical College of Ohio, where he decided to pursue a surgical career. After completing a general surgery residency at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, he continued his surgical education at Akron City Hospital as a plastic surgery fellow. Realizing he possessed a natural gift for detail and perfection, he elected to round out his formal education at the Bunke Clinic in San Francisco, California, as an attending fellow specializing in hand and microvascular surgery. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

To get to know Dr. McNemar, request a consultation using our online form or call (209) 290-1588 for our Tracy office to make your appointment.

