Dr. Tiffany Willard Honored with Prestigious LIC Career Contribution Award by the University of Colorado School of Medicine

Dr. Tiffany Willard has received the 2023 LIC Career Contribution Award for her significant impact in surgery and medical education, recognized by the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Tiffany Willard, a distinguished surgeon and educator, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 LIC Career Contribution Award by the University of Colorado School of Medicine, recognizing her exceptional contributions to teaching surgery and medicine.

Longitudinal Integrated Clerkships (LIC) is a clinical curriculum in which students participate in the comprehensive care of patients over time, engage in continuity relationships with preceptors and evaluators, and meet core clinical competencies across multiple disciplines simultaneously.

This award is presented annually to a physician who has made significant and lasting contributions to teaching medicine. Dr. Willard, with her career spanning 20 years, embodies the excellence and dedication the award signifies. Her work in general surgery and trauma, coupled with her commitment to teaching the next generation of medical professionals, makes her an exemplary recipient.

Dr. Willard expressed her gratitude: "Receiving this award is a tremendous honor. It reflects not just my work but the support and collaboration of my colleagues and students at the University of Colorado School of Medicine."

The University of Colorado School of Medicine, located at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado, is renowned for its innovative programs and commitment to improving healthcare through advanced research and education.

A leader in medical education and research, the University of Colorado School of Medicine has a long-standing tradition of recognizing excellence through the LIC Career Contribution Award. The award was handed to Dr. Willard at the Foothills Faculty Appreciation and Teaching Awards Dinner, held in the Grand Ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Denver on August 18, 2023.

A Colorado Springs native, Dr. Tiffany Willard is a graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School and the University of Kansas School of Medicine. She has held prominent surgical roles and recently joined Peak Surgical and Wound Care in Lone Tree, Colorado. Her dedication to patient care and medical education, particularly during her eight-year tenure at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, has left a lasting impact on both the community and the medical fraternity.

For more information on the University of Colorado School of Medicine, you can visit their website at https://medschool.cuanschutz.edu/.

